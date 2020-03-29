पलायन करने वालों का दर्दः ईंटों का तकिया, बिस्तर बना हाईवे, खुले आसमान के नीचे बीती 'काली रात'

{"_id":"5e80b9a58ebc3e7117047416","slug":"story-of-migrating-people-stay-at-highway","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0932\u093e\u092f\u0928 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0926\u0903 \u0908\u0902\u091f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0924\u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e, \u092c\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0930 \u092c\u0928\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0908\u0935\u0947, \u0916\u0941\u0932\u0947 \u0906\u0938\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u0940\u091a\u0947 \u092c\u0940\u0924\u0940 '\u0915\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0930\u093e\u0924'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सड़क किनारे सोते लोग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
फुटपाथ के किनारे सोते लोग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
सड़क किनारे सोते लोग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
लोगों को वाहनों से भेजती पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा आईएसबीटी पर भीड़
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा आईएसबीटी पर भीड़
- फोटो : अमर उजाला