पलायन करने वालों का दर्दः ईंटों का तकिया, बिस्तर बना हाईवे, खुले आसमान के नीचे बीती 'काली रात'

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Mon, 30 Mar 2020 02:10 AM IST
सड़क किनारे सोते लोग
सड़क किनारे सोते लोग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
रात के दो बजे हैं। इंटरस्टेट बस टर्मिनल (आईएसबीटी) पर दिन निकला है। 20 हजार से ज्यादा मजदूर सड़क पर भटक रहे हैं। कोई 100 किमी पैदल चलकर आया है तो कोई 200 किमी। अपना घर अभी दूर है। बस पता नहीं कब आएगी, आंखों में नींद आ चुकी है। जो बैठा, उसे ही झपकी लग गई। बिस्तर की जगह हाईवे था, ईंट तकिया बनी थी। खुले आसमान के नीचे इन मुसीबत के मारों की रात कटी मगर डरते-डरते। डर था बस छूट जाने का, इसलिए बीच-बीच में जागकर पड़ोस वाले से पूछते रहे, भैया हमारी बस तो नहीं आई। पुलिस और रोडवेज के लाउडस्पीकर बता रहे थे कि कहां के लिए कौन सी बस चलने वाली है? मजदूरों के कान इसी पर पर लगे थे। 
सड़क किनारे सोते लोग
सड़क किनारे सोते लोग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फुटपाथ के किनारे सोते लोग
फुटपाथ के किनारे सोते लोग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सड़क किनारे सोते लोग
सड़क किनारे सोते लोग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
लोगों को वाहनों से भेजती पुलिस
लोगों को वाहनों से भेजती पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा आईएसबीटी पर भीड़
आगरा आईएसबीटी पर भीड़ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा आईएसबीटी पर भीड़
आगरा आईएसबीटी पर भीड़ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
