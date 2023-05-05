Notifications

Nikay Chunav: आगरा में 9.05 लाख मतदाताओं ने नहीं डाले वोट, इस वजह से गिरा मतदान प्रतिशत

देश दीपक तिवारी, आगरा Published by: धीरेन्द्र सिंह Updated Fri, 05 May 2023 10:18 AM IST
सार

नए परिसीमन और मतदाता सूचियों की गड़बड़ियों ने मतदान प्रतिशत का गणित बिगाड़ दिया। जिले में कुल 16,49310 मतदाता थे। जिनमें 672913 ने मतदान किया है। यानी 40.38 फीसदी।
 

Nikay Chunav 9.05 lakh voters did not cast their votes in Agra
निकाय चुनाव आगरा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विस्तार

एक-एक वोट कीमती होता है। लोकतंत्र को मजबूत करता है। लेकिन नगर निगम के 100 वार्डों में बृहस्पतिवार को 9.05 लाख से अधिक मतदाताओं ने अपने मताधिकार का प्रयोग नहीं किया। मतदाता सूचियों की गड़बड़ियां और नए परिसीमन से मतदान प्रतिशत का गणित बिगड़ गया। शहर में करीब 67 फीसदी मतदाताओं ने वोट नहीं डाला।



जिले में कुल 16,49310 मतदाता थे। जिनमें 672913 ने मतदान किया है। यानी 40.38 फीसदी। नगर निगम में 14,49210 मतदाता थे। जिनमें 544111 ने वोट डाला। 905099 मतदाताओं ने मताधिकार का प्रयोग नहीं किया। वहीं, पांच नगर पालिका में कुल 109894 मतदाता थे। जिनके सापेक्ष 71342 ने मतदान किया। छह नगर पालिका में 90206 मतदाता थे। दयालबाग नगर पालिका में 2607 मतदाता थे। दयालबाग नगर पालिका अध्यक्ष और 10 सभासद निर्विरोध निर्वाचित हो गए। नगर पालिकाओं के 87599 मतदाताओं में 57459 ने मतदान किया है। निगम निगम क्षेत्र में जहां 905099 मतदाताओं ने वोट नहीं डाला। वहीं, नगर पालिका में 38552 और नगर पंचायत में 30140 मतदाताओं ने अपने मताधिकार का प्रयोग नहीं किया।


ये भी पढ़ें - Nikay Chunav: पहले चरण का मतदान हुआ खत्म, आगरा के 40 वार्डों में बागियों ने बिगाड़े दिग्गजों के समीकरण

आपत्तियों के निस्तारण में बरती लापरवाही

मतदाता सूचियों की गड़बड़ियों का ठीकरा प्रत्याशियों ने जिला प्रशासन और बीएलओ पर फोड़ा। प्रत्याशियों का कहना था कि तीन महीने पहले परिसीमन हुआ था। वार्ड नंबर, मुहल्ले और बूथ बदलने पर आपत्तियां दर्ज कराई थीं। जिनका निस्तारण में प्रशासन ने लापरवाही बरती। नतीजा, मतदान प्रतिशत गिरा। उन्होंने बताया कि बीएलओ ने मतदाता सूचियों का घर-घर जाकर सत्यापन नहीं किया। प्रशासन की निगरानी लचर रही। जिसका परिणाम यह रहा कि लाखों मतदाता अपने मताधिकार से वंचित रह गए।

ये भी पढ़ें - Nikay Chunav: आगरा में मतदान के बाद पुलिस की पिटाई और पथराव, वीडियो हो रहा वायरल
