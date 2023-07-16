Notifications

Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Agra News ›   National Eligibility Entrance Test UG counseling schedule has been released

NEET UG Counselling 2023: कार्यक्रम हो गया जारी, जानें कब और कैसे कर सकेंगे पंजीकरण व च्वाइस लॉक

अमर उजाला, आगरा Published by: भूपेन्द्र सिंह Updated Mon, 17 Jul 2023 12:00 AM IST
सार

NEET UG Counselling 2023: स्टूडेंट्स पहले चरण का पंजीकरण 20 से 25 जुलाई तक कर सकेंगे। वहीं 22 से 26 जुलाई तक च्वाइस लॉक कर सकेंगे। 

National Eligibility Entrance Test UG counseling schedule has been released
neet ug counselling 2023 - फोटो : Amar Ujala Graphics

विस्तार
उत्तर प्रदेश के आगरा में नीट परीक्षा पास चुके बच्चों के लिए अच्छी खबर है। नेशनल एलिजिबिलिटी कम एंट्रेंस टेस्ट (नीट) यूजी की काउंसलिंग का कार्यक्रम जारी कर दिया गया है। पहले चरण के लिए पंजीकरण 20 जुलाई से शुरू होकर 25 जुलाई तक चलेगा। पात्र विद्यार्थी वेबसाइट mcc.nic.in पर जाकर पंजीकरण कर सकते हैं।



नीट की तैयारी कराने वाले डॉ. अंबरीश अग्रवाल ने बताया कि अभ्यर्थियों ने नीट यूजी में अपनी कैटेगरी के लिए कट-ऑफ अंक के बराबर या उससे अधिक अंक प्राप्त किए हैं। वह काउंसलिंग प्रक्रिया में शामिल होने के लिए पात्र हैं। पंजीकरण के बाद च्वॉइस फिलिंग (पसंद भरने) और लॉक करने की समय सीमा 22-26 जुलाई निर्धारित की गई है। 


सीट आवंटन की प्रक्रिया 27-28 जुलाई को होगी। पहले चरण का सीट आवंटन 29 जुलाई को किया जाएगा। 30 जुलाई को प्रमाणपत्र अपलोड करने होंगे। रिपोर्टिंग के लिए 31 जुलाई से 4 अगस्त तक का समय दिया गया है।

नीट यूजी के दूसरे चरण के लिए पंजीकरण 9 अगस्त से शुरू होंगे और 14 अगस्त दोपहर 12 बजे तक चलेंगे। अभ्यर्थी 10 से 15 अगस्त तक मेडिकल कॉलेजों और पाठ्यक्रमों के लिए अपनी पसंद भर सकेंगे और लॉक कर सकेंगे। सीट आवंटन की प्रक्रिया 16 व 17 अगस्त को होगी। सीट आवंटन का परिणाम 18 अगस्त तक जारी होगा। 

छात्र पोर्टल पर 19 अगस्त तक अपने प्रमाणपत्र अपलोड कर सकेंगे। आवंटित कॉलेजों को 20 से 28 अगस्त तक छात्रों को रिपोर्ट करना होगा। तीसरे चरण के पंजीकरण की प्रक्रिया 31 अगस्त से शुरू होगी। सीट आवंटन के नतीजे 8 सितंबर को जारी होंगे।

रिपोर्टिंग में इन प्रमाणपत्रों की जरूरत

एमसीसी की ओर से जारी आवंटन पत्र। एनटीए की ओर से जारी किए गए परीक्षा के प्रवेशपत्र। जारी परिणाम व रैंक लेटर। जन्मतिथि प्रमाणपत्र, हाईस्कूल व इंटर का प्रमाणपत्र। आवेदन पर जो फोटो चिपकाया गया, वही वाले आठ पासपोर्ट आकार के फोटो। पहचान प्रमाण (आधार, पैन, ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस, पासपोर्ट)।

पंजीकरण कैसे करें

एमसीसी की आधिकारिक साइट mcc.nic.in पर जाना होगा। होम पेज पर उपलब्ध यूजी-2023 काउंसलिंग पर क्लिक करना होगा। एक नया पेज खुलेगा। इस पर उम्मीदवारों को पंजीकरण करना होगा। मांगी गई जानकारी भरकर सबमिट पर क्लिक करना होगा। खाते में लॉग इन कर आवेदनपत्र भरना होगा। आवेदन शुल्क जमा कर सबमिट पर क्लिक करना होगा। इसके बाद पेज डाउनलोड करना होगा। उसकी हार्डकॉपी अपने पास रख लें।
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

