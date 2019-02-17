शहर चुनें

अर्जेंटीना के राष्ट्रपति ने किया ताज का दीदार, डायना बैंच पर क्लिक करवाई फोटो

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, अागरा Updated Sun, 17 Feb 2019 02:22 PM IST
अर्जेंटीना के राष्ट्रपति मौरिसियो मैक्री ने पत्नी जुलियाना आवडा के साथ रविवार सुबह ताज का दीदार करने पहुंचे। वह उन्होंने करीब 45 मिनट ताज में बिताए। इस दौरान उनके साथ प्रतिनिधिमंडल के सदस्य भी मौजूद रहे। 
अर्जेंटीना के राष्ट्रपति मौरिसियो मैक्री रविवार सुबह 7 30 बजे ताजमहल पहुंचे, वहां उन्होंने डायना बैंच पर फोटो शूट कराया। रविवार को अर्जेंटीना के राष्ट्रपति मौरिसियो मैक्री के विजिट के चलते ताजमहल बंद रहा। वे सुबह नौ बजे ताजमहल से गए, इसके बाद ताजमहल पर्यटकों के लिए खोला गया।

