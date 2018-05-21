बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
तस्वीरें: देखें कैसे जल उठे नई दिल्ली-आंध्र प्रदेश एक्सप्रेस के कोच, यात्रियों ने ऐसे बचाई जान
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला आगरा, Updated Mon, 21 May 2018 02:50 PM IST
नई दिल्ली से विशाखापट्टनम जा रही नई दिल्ली आंध्रप्रदेश एक्सप्रेस (22416) के दो कोच में सोमवार को मध्य प्रदेश के ग्वालियर जिले के बिरला नगर स्टेशन के पास आग लग गई।
