बाइक अनियंत्रित होकर रजबहे में गिरी, युवक की मौत

Agra Bureau Updated Sun, 28 Oct 2018 11:10 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें

कासगंज।ढोलना के ग्राम भरसोली के रजबहे में एक बाइक अनियंत्रित होकर गिर गई। हादसे में बाइक सवार युवक की मौत हो गई। युवक की मौत से परिवार में कोहराम मच गया। सूचना पर पहुंची पुलिस ने शव को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेज दिया।

नगला केहर निवासी बहादुर (28) पुत्र रूप सिंह शनिवार शाम ढोलना से बाइक पर घर लौट रहा था। भरसोली रजबहे के निकट यकायक उसकी बाइक अनियंत्रित होकर रजबहे में गिर पड़ी। हादसा देखकर मौके पर मौजूद लोगों ने रजबहा में छलांग लगा दी और युवक को बाहर निकाला। हालांकि इससे पहले ही उसकी मौत हो गई। सूचना पर पुलिस मौके पर आ गई। युवक की शिनाख्त कर परिजनों को सूचित किया गया। सूचना पर परिजन मौके पर आ गए। पुलिस ने शव को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेज दिया।

दो मासूमों के सिर से उठा पिता का साया
युवक बहादुर के एक तीन साल की और एक साल की बेटी है। हादसे में मौत से दोनों बच्चों के सिर से पिता का साया उठ गया। उसकी पत्नी संगीता के सामने अब इन बच्चों की परिवरिश की चिंता सता रही है। पति की मौत से वह सदमे में हैं।

