नर्सों की डाइट मनी में तीन गुना बढ़ोतरी, अधिसूचना जारी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, शिमला Updated Wed, 20 Jun 2018 01:22 PM IST
three fold hike in diet money of nurses in himachal pradesh
हिमाचल प्रदेश में नर्सों की डाइट मनी तीन गुना बढ़ा दी गई है। इसे छह रुपये प्रतिदिन के बजाय अब 500 रुपये मासिक कर दिया गया है। यानी इसे अब प्रतिदिन 17 रुपये कर दिया गया है। यह डाइट मनी नर्सों की छह श्रेणियों के लिए बढ़ाया गया है।
ये नर्सिंग अधीक्षक, प्रधान नर्सिंग अधिकारी, सिस्टर ट्यूटर, मैटरन, वार्ड सिस्टर और स्टाफ नर्सें हैं। इस संबंध में हाल ही में मंत्रिमंडल में फैसला हुआ था। इस संबंध में अधिसूचना जारी कर दी गई है।
