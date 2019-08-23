शहर चुनें

Shimla News: Army Truck Accident in shimla himachal pradesh one killed and three injured

सेना का ट्रक खाई में गिरा, एक जवान की मौत, तीन घायल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, शिमला Updated Fri, 23 Aug 2019 03:53 PM IST
Shimla News: Army Truck Accident in shimla himachal pradesh one killed and three injured
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
शिमला के ठियोग के लंबीधार में सेना का ट्रक खाई में जा गिरा। हादसे में एक जवान की मौत जबकि तीन घायल हुए हैं। मृतक जवान की पहचान राजेश उम्र 37 साल के तौर पर हुई है। घायल जवानों में सुरजन, नागप्पा बी और बीके राय शामिल हैं। हादसा कैसे हुआ अभी इसका पता नहीं चल पाया है। घायल जवानों को उपचार के लिए अस्पताल ले जाया गया है। पुलिस मामले की जांच कर रही है। बताया जा रहा है कि सेना के जवान ट्रक में अंबाला से झाकड़ी जा रहे थे।
खाई में गिरी स्कॉर्पियो, दो की मौत, सात घायल
army truck accident in theog army truck accident theog shimla himachal prades
फाइल फोटो
Shimla

हिमाचल में कांस्टेबल के 92 पद भरने को ऑफलाइन मांगे आवेदन

पुलिस कांस्टेबल भर्ती में फर्जीवाड़े के बाद एक बार फिर पुलिस विभाग ने ऑफलाइन आवेदन मांगे हैं। पुलिस विभाग के संचार और तकनीकी विंग में 92 पुलिस कांस्टेबलों के लिए मांगे गए आवेदनों में पहली बार आर्थिक आधार पर आरक्षण भी दिया जाएगा।

23 अगस्त 2019

accident two killed in bharmour chamba himachal pradesh
Shimla

खाई में गिरी स्कॉर्पियो, दो की मौत, सात घायल

23 अगस्त 2019

हिमाचल प्रदेश सरकार
Shimla

केंद्रीय प्रतिनियुक्ति से बुलाए जाएंगे छह आईएएस अधिकारी

23 अगस्त 2019

फाइल फोटो
Agriculture

अब एप बताएगी बीज के दाम और मौसम का अपडेट

23 अगस्त 2019

मुख्यमंत्री जयराम ठाकुर (फाइल फोटो)
Shimla

हिमाचल में नहीं बहाल होगी पुरानी पेंशन स्कीम , सीएम ने स्पष्ट की स्थिति

22 अगस्त 2019

Niharika in national singing competition in bengaluru
Shimla

राष्ट्रीय गायन स्पर्धा में दम दिखाएंगी निहारिका

23 अगस्त 2019

govt employees will get Rs 5000 rent for staying in hotels three metro cities of the country
Shimla

सरकारी कर्मचारियों को इन तीन शहरों के होटलों में ठहरने पर मिलेगा 5000 रुपये किराया

23 अगस्त 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Shimla

शिमला में चिट्टे के साथ दो महिलाओं सहित तीन गिरफ्तार

22 अगस्त 2019

फाइल फोटो
Shimla

कंडक्टर भर्ती पर धवाला ने अपनी ही सरकार को घेरा

22 अगस्त 2019

eight years girl raped by tution teachers husband in nagal punjab
Shimla

आठ वर्षीय छात्रा से दुष्कर्म, ट्यूशन टीचर के पति ने बनाया हवस का शिकार

21 अगस्त 2019

