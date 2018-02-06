बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
बलियाः सेल्फी लेते समय छत से गिरकर महिला स्वास्थ्य कर्मी की मौत, ऐसे हुआ हादसा
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बलिया, Updated Tue, 06 Feb 2018 09:18 PM IST
यूपी के बलिया स्थित जिला महिला अस्पताल में तैनात महिला स्वास्थ्यकर्मी को अस्पताल की चौथी मंजिल से सेल्फी लेना मंहगा पड़ गया। सेल्फी लेते समय छत से गिरने के कारण उनकी मौत हो गई। अर्चना चौबे (38) जिला महिला अस्पताल में एड्स काउंसलर के पद तैनात थीं। अस्पताल में हुए इस हादसे हादसे की खबर फैलते ही कोहराम मच गया। सभी लोग अस्पताल की ओर दौड़े। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें..
