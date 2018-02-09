बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a7dc2064f1c1bd04b8b499d","slug":"violence-in-soyepur-village-of-varanasi-three-constable-injured","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093e\u0930\u093e\u0923\u0938\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u094b\u090f\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u092e\u0915\u0930 \u092c\u0935\u093e\u0932, \u092a\u0925\u0930\u093e\u0935 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938\u0915\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0940 \u091c\u0916\u094d\u092e\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
वाराणसी के सोएपुर में जमकर बवाल, पथराव में तीन पुलिसकर्मी जख्मी
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, वाराणसी, Updated Fri, 09 Feb 2018 09:15 PM IST
वाराणसी के सोएपुर में जमीन के विवाद को लेकर शुक्रवार की शाम ग्रामीणों और पुलिस-प्रशासन के बीच संघर्ष हो गया। जमीन से कब्जा हटाने पहुंची पुलिस से विवाद के बाद आक्रोशित लोगों ने मड़ई में आग लगाने के साथ ही पुलिस और प्रशासनिक अधिकारियों पर पथराव कर दिया। ग्रामीणों ने एकजुट होकर पथराव कर दिया। महिलाएं और बच्चे भी पुलिस पर पथराव कर रहे थे। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें तस्वीरें...
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5a7dc2064f1c1bd04b8b499d","slug":"violence-in-soyepur-village-of-varanasi-three-constable-injured","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093e\u0930\u093e\u0923\u0938\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u094b\u090f\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u092e\u0915\u0930 \u092c\u0935\u093e\u0932, \u092a\u0925\u0930\u093e\u0935 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938\u0915\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0940 \u091c\u0916\u094d\u092e\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a7dc2064f1c1bd04b8b499d","slug":"violence-in-soyepur-village-of-varanasi-three-constable-injured","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093e\u0930\u093e\u0923\u0938\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u094b\u090f\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u092e\u0915\u0930 \u092c\u0935\u093e\u0932, \u092a\u0925\u0930\u093e\u0935 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938\u0915\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0940 \u091c\u0916\u094d\u092e\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a7dc2064f1c1bd04b8b499d","slug":"violence-in-soyepur-village-of-varanasi-three-constable-injured","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093e\u0930\u093e\u0923\u0938\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u094b\u090f\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u092e\u0915\u0930 \u092c\u0935\u093e\u0932, \u092a\u0925\u0930\u093e\u0935 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938\u0915\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0940 \u091c\u0916\u094d\u092e\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a7dc2064f1c1bd04b8b499d","slug":"violence-in-soyepur-village-of-varanasi-three-constable-injured","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093e\u0930\u093e\u0923\u0938\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u094b\u090f\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u092e\u0915\u0930 \u092c\u0935\u093e\u0932, \u092a\u0925\u0930\u093e\u0935 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938\u0915\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0940 \u091c\u0916\u094d\u092e\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a7dc2064f1c1bd04b8b499d","slug":"violence-in-soyepur-village-of-varanasi-three-constable-injured","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093e\u0930\u093e\u0923\u0938\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u094b\u090f\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u092e\u0915\u0930 \u092c\u0935\u093e\u0932, \u092a\u0925\u0930\u093e\u0935 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938\u0915\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0940 \u091c\u0916\u094d\u092e\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a7dc2064f1c1bd04b8b499d","slug":"violence-in-soyepur-village-of-varanasi-three-constable-injured","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093e\u0930\u093e\u0923\u0938\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u094b\u090f\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u092e\u0915\u0930 \u092c\u0935\u093e\u0932, \u092a\u0925\u0930\u093e\u0935 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938\u0915\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0940 \u091c\u0916\u094d\u092e\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.