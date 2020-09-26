शहर चुनें
Varanasi Weather: हवा का रुख बदला, तापमान में चार डिग्री की कमी, युवाओं ने किया घाटों का रुख

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, वाराणसी, Updated Sat, 26 Sep 2020 11:48 AM IST
अस्सी घाट पर पहुंचे युवा।
1 of 5
अस्सी घाट पर पहुंचे युवा। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
वाराणसी में पिछले तीन-चार दिनों से नम पुरवा हवाओं के चलने से मौसम खुशनुमा हो गया है और लोगों को उमस से राहत मिल रही है। इस बीच शुक्रवार से हवा का रुख भी बदल गया और पछुआ हवा चलने से मौसम शनिवार को भी साफ है।
अस्सी घाट पर पहुंचे युवा।
अस्सी घाट पर पहुंचे युवा। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
रामनगर पुल के पास मौसम का दृश्य।
रामनगर पुल के पास मौसम का दृश्य। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मौसम वाराणसी।
मौसम वाराणसी। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
