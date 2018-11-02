शहर चुनें

#MeToo कैंपेन पर शबाना आजमी ने तोड़ी चुप्पी, बनारस में दिया बड़ा बयान, जानिए क्या कहा

न्यूज डेस्क,अमर उजाला,वाराणसी, Updated Fri, 02 Nov 2018 09:15 PM IST
shabana azmi
दुनिया भर में चल रहा मी टू कैंपेन बीते करीब एक साल से भारत में भी चर्चा का विषय बना हुआ है। तब से ही छोटे-मोटे खुलासों के होते रहने के कारण लगातार बयानवाजी भी होती रही। शुक्रवार को वाराणसी पहुंची मशहूर फिल्म अभिनेत्री शबाना आजमी ने मीडिया से हुई बातचीत के दौरान मी टू कैंपेन पर अपनी बात खुल कर रखी। आगे की स्लाइड्स में जानिए....

 
me too campaign me too social media campaign shabana azmi
