{"_id":"5a830d2f4f1c1b387b8b645a","slug":"see-the-photos-of-maha-shivratri-festival-of-varanasi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"PHOTOS: \u092e\u0939\u093e\u0926\u0947\u0935 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u092f\u0915\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0917\u0942\u0902\u091c\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0936\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u094b\u0928\u093e-\u0915\u094b\u0928\u093e, \u092c\u093e\u092c\u093e \u0926\u0930\u092c\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u091f\u0942\u091f \u0915\u0924\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
PHOTOS: महादेव के जयकारों से गूंजा काशी का कोना-कोना, बाबा दरबार में अटूट कतार
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, वाराणसी, Updated Tue, 13 Feb 2018 09:37 PM IST
काशीपुराधिपति बाबा विश्वनाथ के दरबार में श्रद्धालुओं की अटूट कतार के बीच मंगलवार को काशी हर-हर, बम-बम के जयघोष से गूंज उठी। महाशिवरात्रि पर बाबा के जलाभिषेक के लिए देश के कोने-कोने से भक्त यहां पहुंचे। मंगला आरती के बाद तड़के चार बजे मंदिर के पट खुले तो आस्थावानों का रेला उमड़ पड़ा। विधिविधान से जलाभिषेक कर भक्तों ने बाबा विश्वनाथ से अपनी अरज-गरज लगाई। सुख-समृद्धि की मंगलकामनाओं के साथ दर्शन-पूजन कर धन-धन्य हुए। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें तस्वीरें...
