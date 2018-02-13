बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
ध्रुपद मेलाः कलाकारों ने सुरों से तुलसीघाट पर बांधा समा, आनंद में झूमे लोग
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, वाराणसी, Updated Tue, 13 Feb 2018 04:52 PM IST
बनारस के तुलसीघाट पर ध्रुपद तीर्थ में दूसरे दिन ध्रुपद मेले में कलाकारों ने एक से बढ़कर एक प्रस्तुतियां दीं। गायन, वादन से सजी सुरों की संध्या में देर रात तक श्रोताओं ने लय, ताल और साज का आनंद उठाया। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें तस्वीरें...
