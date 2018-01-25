बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
BHU में गणतंत्र दिवस इस बार होगा खास, एनसीसी कैडेटों ने की है अलग तैयारी
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला,वाराणसी, Updated Thu, 25 Jan 2018 05:26 PM IST
बीएचयू में मनाए जाने वाला गणतंत्र दिवस समारोह इस बार खास होगा। इस दिन जहां लोग एंफीथिएटर ग्राउंड पर लोग रंगारंग सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रम देख सकेंगे वहीं एनसीसी कैडेटों की ओर से इस बार सीमा पर दुश्मन के बंकर बर्बाद करने की झलक प्रस्तुत की जाएगी। इसके लिए 89 बटालियन एनसीसी परिसर में तैयारी चल रही है। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें...
