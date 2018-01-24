बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
मुख्य चुनाव आयुक्त ओपी रावत का BHU से है गहरा नाता, जानिए इनके बारे में
टीम डिजिटल,वाराणसी, Updated Wed, 24 Jan 2018 03:48 PM IST
देश के नए मुख्य चुनाव आयुक्त ओमप्रकाश रावत ने मंगलवार को पदभार ग्रहण कर लिया। ओपी रावत का बीएचयू और बनारस से गहरा नाता रहा है। वो बीएचयू के छात्र रहे हैं। उन्होंने यहां 1973 में भौतिकी से एमसएसी की डिग्री हासिल की थी। रावत ने यहां से पीएचडी भी शुरू की थी लेकिन यूपीएससी में चयन हो जाने के कारण छोड़ दिया। बीएचयू प्रशासन ने ओपी रावत को बधाई प्रेषित किया है। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें..
