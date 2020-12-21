शहर चुनें
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Varanasi ›   Purvanchal will change from New Delhi-Varanasi by Bullet train know from these points

नई दिल्ली-वाराणसी के बीच बुलेट ट्रेन से बदलेगा पूर्वांचल, इन बिंदुओं से जानें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, वाराणसी, Updated Mon, 21 Dec 2020 05:17 PM IST
नई दिल्ली-वाराणसी हाईस्पीड रेल कॉरिडोर का सर्वे शुरू हो चुका है। अगले साल से इस पर काम शुरू हो जाएगा। फिलहाल लिडार तकनीक से नई दिल्ली से वाराणसी तक हाईस्पीड रेल कॉरिडोर तक सर्वे किया जा रहा है, जिसकी रिपोर्ट अप्रैल तक सरकार को सौंपी जाएगी। हाईस्पीड ट्रेन का संचालन कई मायनों में महत्वपूर्व है, जो पूर्वांचल में अर्थव्यवस्था को गति देगा। इन बिंदुओं में जानें कितनी खास है यह योजना।
