फर्जी IAS बनकर सगाई करने पहुंचा युवक गिरफ्तार, कारनामे जानकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, वाराणसी, Updated Mon, 04 Jun 2018 11:04 PM IST
fake IAS officer
1 of 8
यूपी के आगरा में पुलिस ने एक फर्जी आईएएस अधिकारी को गिरफ्तार किया है। गिरफ्तार युवक एक सेवानिवृत्त शिक्षाधिकारी की बेटी से सगाई करने पहुंचा था। युवक खुद को पुडुचेरी के उप राज्यपाल के ओएसडी बताता था। इस फर्जी अधिकारी के कई और कारनामे सामने आए हैं। जिन्हें जानकर कोई भी हैरान हो जाए। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें...

 
