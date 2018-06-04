बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5b15749a4f1c1b9d6e8b6458","slug":"police-arrest-fake-ias-officer-before-engagement-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u0930\u094d\u091c\u0940 IAS \u092c\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u0938\u0917\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u093e \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0915 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u092b\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0930, \u0915\u093e\u0930\u0928\u093e\u092e\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0930\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
फर्जी IAS बनकर सगाई करने पहुंचा युवक गिरफ्तार, कारनामे जानकर रह जाएंगे हैरान
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, वाराणसी, Updated Mon, 04 Jun 2018 11:04 PM IST
यूपी के आगरा में पुलिस ने एक फर्जी आईएएस अधिकारी को गिरफ्तार किया है। गिरफ्तार युवक एक सेवानिवृत्त शिक्षाधिकारी की बेटी से सगाई करने पहुंचा था। युवक खुद को पुडुचेरी के उप राज्यपाल के ओएसडी बताता था। इस फर्जी अधिकारी के कई और कारनामे सामने आए हैं। जिन्हें जानकर कोई भी हैरान हो जाए। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें...
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5b15749a4f1c1b9d6e8b6458","slug":"police-arrest-fake-ias-officer-before-engagement-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u0930\u094d\u091c\u0940 IAS \u092c\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u0938\u0917\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u093e \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0915 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u092b\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0930, \u0915\u093e\u0930\u0928\u093e\u092e\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0930\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b15749a4f1c1b9d6e8b6458","slug":"police-arrest-fake-ias-officer-before-engagement-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u0930\u094d\u091c\u0940 IAS \u092c\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u0938\u0917\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u093e \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0915 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u092b\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0930, \u0915\u093e\u0930\u0928\u093e\u092e\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0930\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b15749a4f1c1b9d6e8b6458","slug":"police-arrest-fake-ias-officer-before-engagement-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u0930\u094d\u091c\u0940 IAS \u092c\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u0938\u0917\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u093e \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0915 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u092b\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0930, \u0915\u093e\u0930\u0928\u093e\u092e\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0930\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b15749a4f1c1b9d6e8b6458","slug":"police-arrest-fake-ias-officer-before-engagement-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u0930\u094d\u091c\u0940 IAS \u092c\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u0938\u0917\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u093e \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0915 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u092b\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0930, \u0915\u093e\u0930\u0928\u093e\u092e\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0930\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b15749a4f1c1b9d6e8b6458","slug":"police-arrest-fake-ias-officer-before-engagement-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u0930\u094d\u091c\u0940 IAS \u092c\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u0938\u0917\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u093e \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0915 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u092b\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0930, \u0915\u093e\u0930\u0928\u093e\u092e\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0930\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b15749a4f1c1b9d6e8b6458","slug":"police-arrest-fake-ias-officer-before-engagement-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u0930\u094d\u091c\u0940 IAS \u092c\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u0938\u0917\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u093e \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0915 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u092b\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0930, \u0915\u093e\u0930\u0928\u093e\u092e\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0930\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b15749a4f1c1b9d6e8b6458","slug":"police-arrest-fake-ias-officer-before-engagement-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u0930\u094d\u091c\u0940 IAS \u092c\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u0938\u0917\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u093e \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0915 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u092b\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0930, \u0915\u093e\u0930\u0928\u093e\u092e\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0930\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b15749a4f1c1b9d6e8b6458","slug":"police-arrest-fake-ias-officer-before-engagement-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u0930\u094d\u091c\u0940 IAS \u092c\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u0938\u0917\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u093e \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0915 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u092b\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0930, \u0915\u093e\u0930\u0928\u093e\u092e\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0930\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
क्लिक करें
Add to Home Screen
Downloads
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.