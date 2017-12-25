बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
हर ओर छाया क्रिसमस का रंग, गिरजाघरों में हुई आराधना, लोगों ने की मस्ती
Updated Mon, 25 Dec 2017 09:03 PM IST
मसीही समुदाय के सबसे बड़े पर्व क्रिसमस पर हर ओर खुशी के रंग छाए रहे। हर ओर उत्साह और उल्लास के साथ लोगों ने इस पर्व में अपनी शिरकत की। आधी रात प्रभु यीशु के जन्म के साथ खुशियों का दौर जो शुरू हुआ तो दिन बढ़ने के साथ वो खुशी दूनी होती गई। बनारस में लोगों ने इस दिन को यादगार बनाने के लिए जमकर मस्ती की। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें तस्वीरें...
