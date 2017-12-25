Download App
मदन मोहन मालवीय जयंतीः फूलों से महकी महामना की बगिया, रुद्राक्ष से बनी आकृति कर रही आकर्षित

टीम डिजिटल,वाराणसी

Updated Mon, 25 Dec 2017 04:31 PM IST
Mandan mohan malviya birthday celebration today in varanasi

बीएचयू के संस्थापक महामना पंडित मदन मोहन मालवीय की जयंती सोमवार को बनारस में धूमधाम से मनाई जा रही है। महामना पंडित मदन मोहन मालवीय की जयंती पर मालवीय भवन में लगी फूलों की प्रदर्शनी में एक हजार से अधिक किस्मों के फूल आने से भवन परिसर सुगंधित हो रहा है। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें तस्वीरें...

 

mandan mohan malviya bhu latest news mandan mohan malviya birthday bhu

