मदन मोहन मालवीय जयंतीः फूलों से महकी महामना की बगिया, रुद्राक्ष से बनी आकृति कर रही आकर्षित
Updated Mon, 25 Dec 2017 04:31 PM IST
बीएचयू के संस्थापक महामना पंडित मदन मोहन मालवीय की जयंती सोमवार को बनारस में धूमधाम से मनाई जा रही है। महामना पंडित मदन मोहन मालवीय की जयंती पर मालवीय भवन में लगी फूलों की प्रदर्शनी में एक हजार से अधिक किस्मों के फूल आने से भवन परिसर सुगंधित हो रहा है। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें तस्वीरें...
