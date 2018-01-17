बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
फरार प्रेमी युगल लौटा घर तो बस्ती वालों ने सुनाया यह फरमान, इनकार करने पर किया ये हाल
न्यूज डेस्क,अमर उजाला, मऊ, Updated Wed, 17 Jan 2018 11:01 PM IST
आठ अगस्त 2017 से फरार प्रेमी युगल जब वापस घर लौटे तो बस्ती के लोग भड़क गए। नाराज लोगों ने उनपर हमला बोल दिया। मामला यूपी के मऊ जिले के चिरैयाकोट थाना क्षेत्र के एक गांव की है। इस प्रेमी युगल की प्रेम कहानी और उनके घर से भागने की कहानी बड़ी दिलचस्प है। आगे की स्लाइड्स में पढ़ें..
