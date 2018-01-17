बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a5f912e4f1c1b72268b4f2a","slug":"varanasi-businessman-protest-against-fdi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: FDI \u0915\u0947 \u0935\u093f\u0930\u094b\u0927 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0935\u093e\u0930\u093e\u0923\u0938\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0935\u094d\u092f\u093e\u092a\u093e\u0930\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0935\u093f\u0930\u094b\u0927","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
देखें तस्वीरें: FDI के विरोध में वाराणसी के व्यापारियों ने ऐसे जताया विरोध
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, वाराणसी , Updated Wed, 17 Jan 2018 11:38 PM IST
एफडीआई को लेकर वाराणसी के व्यापारियों ने मोर्चा खोल दिया है। सरकार के फैसले से नाराज सैकड़ों व्यापारी बुधवार को बोहनी-बट्टा ताक पर रखकर सड़क पर उतर आए। पैदल मार्च निकाला, धरना प्रदर्शन भी किया। व्यापारियों का कहना था कि जब तक सरकार फैसले को वापस नहीं लेती है व्यापारियों का आंदोलन चरणबद्ध तरीके से जारी रहेगा। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें...
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5a5f912e4f1c1b72268b4f2a","slug":"varanasi-businessman-protest-against-fdi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: FDI \u0915\u0947 \u0935\u093f\u0930\u094b\u0927 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0935\u093e\u0930\u093e\u0923\u0938\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0935\u094d\u092f\u093e\u092a\u093e\u0930\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0935\u093f\u0930\u094b\u0927","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a5f912e4f1c1b72268b4f2a","slug":"varanasi-businessman-protest-against-fdi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: FDI \u0915\u0947 \u0935\u093f\u0930\u094b\u0927 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0935\u093e\u0930\u093e\u0923\u0938\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0935\u094d\u092f\u093e\u092a\u093e\u0930\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0935\u093f\u0930\u094b\u0927","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a5f912e4f1c1b72268b4f2a","slug":"varanasi-businessman-protest-against-fdi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: FDI \u0915\u0947 \u0935\u093f\u0930\u094b\u0927 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0935\u093e\u0930\u093e\u0923\u0938\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0935\u094d\u092f\u093e\u092a\u093e\u0930\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0935\u093f\u0930\u094b\u0927","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a5f912e4f1c1b72268b4f2a","slug":"varanasi-businessman-protest-against-fdi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: FDI \u0915\u0947 \u0935\u093f\u0930\u094b\u0927 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0935\u093e\u0930\u093e\u0923\u0938\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0935\u094d\u092f\u093e\u092a\u093e\u0930\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0935\u093f\u0930\u094b\u0927","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a5f912e4f1c1b72268b4f2a","slug":"varanasi-businessman-protest-against-fdi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: FDI \u0915\u0947 \u0935\u093f\u0930\u094b\u0927 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0935\u093e\u0930\u093e\u0923\u0938\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0935\u094d\u092f\u093e\u092a\u093e\u0930\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0935\u093f\u0930\u094b\u0927","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.