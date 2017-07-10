बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
सावन मेलाः काशी में उमड़ता है बाबा भक्तों का रेला, जानिए क्या है पौराणिक महत्व
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, वाराणसी, Updated Sat, 28 Jul 2018 04:11 PM IST
देवों के देव महादेव के पूजन का खास माह श्रावण आज से शुरू हो गया। हिंदू धर्म में सावन का महीना काफी पवित्र माना जाता है। पूरे भारत में हर शिव मंदिर में सावन भर देवाधिदेव का पूजन-वंदन, अभिषेक, आराधना की जाती है लेकिन काशी में इसका महत्व सर्वाधिक है। आगे की स्लाइड्स में जानिए श्रावण मास और काशी का पौराणिक महत्व...
