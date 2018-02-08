बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
चाहिए बाबा भोले का आशीर्वाद तो इस शिवरात्रि को करें ये उपाय, जानिए पूजन का विधान
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला,वाराणसी, Updated Thu, 08 Feb 2018 02:13 PM IST
महाशिवरात्रि पर देवाधिदेव महादेव के पूजन से हर असंभव काम संभव हो जाता है। साधु-सन्यासी हो या फिर कोई भी आमजन, हर किसी को बाबा भोलेनाथ की पूजा से लाभ मिलता है। वैसे तो शिवरात्रि हर महीने पड़ती है, लेकिन फाल्गुन महीने के कृष्णपक्ष त्रयोदशी को पड़ने वाली शिवरात्रि को ही महाशिवरात्रि के रूप में मनाते हैं। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें..
