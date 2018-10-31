बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
यूपीः जोरदार धमाका और धराशायी हो गया मकान, 10 लोगों की बाल-बाल बची जान, तस्वीरों में देखें मंजर
न्यूज डेस्क,अमर उजाला,वाराणसी, Updated Wed, 31 Oct 2018 10:34 PM IST
यूपी के भदोही जिले के बैदाबाजार के एक दो मंजिलें मकान में जोरदार धमाका हुआ ऊपरी तल का पूरा हिस्सा उड़ गया। विस्फोट इतना शक्तिशाली था कि आसपास के घरों पर भी उसका असर पड़ा। घटना में पति-पत्नी घायल हो गए। इसके अलावा 10 लोगों की जान बाल बाल बच गई। मकान में हुए जिस धमाके से पूरा इलाका थर्रा उठा, उसको लेकर लोगों के जेहन में कौंध रहे तमाम सवाल अनुत्तरित रह गए। घंटों की मशक्कत के बाद भी पुलिस और अन्य जांच टीमें किसी नतीजे पर नहीं पहुंच सकी। लिहाजा इतनी बड़ी घटना एक अबूझ कहानी बनकर रह गई है। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें तस्वीरें....
