बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a7043984f1c1b88268b7637","slug":"freedom-fighter-mangal-pandey-birthday-today","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u091c\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u0939\u093e\u0928\u093e\u092f\u0915 \u0936\u0939\u0940\u0926 \u092e\u0902\u0917\u0932 \u092a\u093e\u0902\u0921\u0947 \u0915\u0940 188\u0935\u0940\u0902 \u091c\u092f\u0902\u0924\u0940 \u0906\u091c, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0909\u0928\u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
आजादी के महानायक शहीद मंगल पांडे की 188वीं जयंती आज, जानिए उनके बारे में
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला,बलिया, Updated Tue, 30 Jan 2018 03:36 PM IST
भारतीय स्वतंत्रता संग्राम की बात उठते ही एक व्यक्ति का नाम सबकी जुबान पर आ जाता है, वो है मंगल पांडे का। भारत के प्रथम क्रांतिकारी के रूप में प्रसिद्ध मंगल पांडे देश के प्रथम स्वतंत्रता संग्रामी कहलाते हैं। आज उनका 188 वीं जयंती है। वैसे तो पूरे देश में 19 जुलाई को क्रांतिकारी मंगल पांडे की जयंती मनाई जाती है लेकिन उनके जन्म स्थान बलिया में 30 जनवरी को जयंती मनाई जाती है। बलिया के इस वीर सपूत की जयंती और बलिदान दिवस पर पूरे जिले में कार्यक्रमों का आयोजन हो रहा है। आइये जानते हैं लोकतंत्र के पहरुए मंगल पांडेय के बारे में कुछ खास बातें...
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5a7043984f1c1b88268b7637","slug":"freedom-fighter-mangal-pandey-birthday-today","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u091c\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u0939\u093e\u0928\u093e\u092f\u0915 \u0936\u0939\u0940\u0926 \u092e\u0902\u0917\u0932 \u092a\u093e\u0902\u0921\u0947 \u0915\u0940 188\u0935\u0940\u0902 \u091c\u092f\u0902\u0924\u0940 \u0906\u091c, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0909\u0928\u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a7043984f1c1b88268b7637","slug":"freedom-fighter-mangal-pandey-birthday-today","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u091c\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u0939\u093e\u0928\u093e\u092f\u0915 \u0936\u0939\u0940\u0926 \u092e\u0902\u0917\u0932 \u092a\u093e\u0902\u0921\u0947 \u0915\u0940 188\u0935\u0940\u0902 \u091c\u092f\u0902\u0924\u0940 \u0906\u091c, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0909\u0928\u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a7043984f1c1b88268b7637","slug":"freedom-fighter-mangal-pandey-birthday-today","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u091c\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u0939\u093e\u0928\u093e\u092f\u0915 \u0936\u0939\u0940\u0926 \u092e\u0902\u0917\u0932 \u092a\u093e\u0902\u0921\u0947 \u0915\u0940 188\u0935\u0940\u0902 \u091c\u092f\u0902\u0924\u0940 \u0906\u091c, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0909\u0928\u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a7043984f1c1b88268b7637","slug":"freedom-fighter-mangal-pandey-birthday-today","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u091c\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u0939\u093e\u0928\u093e\u092f\u0915 \u0936\u0939\u0940\u0926 \u092e\u0902\u0917\u0932 \u092a\u093e\u0902\u0921\u0947 \u0915\u0940 188\u0935\u0940\u0902 \u091c\u092f\u0902\u0924\u0940 \u0906\u091c, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0909\u0928\u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a7043984f1c1b88268b7637","slug":"freedom-fighter-mangal-pandey-birthday-today","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u091c\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u0939\u093e\u0928\u093e\u092f\u0915 \u0936\u0939\u0940\u0926 \u092e\u0902\u0917\u0932 \u092a\u093e\u0902\u0921\u0947 \u0915\u0940 188\u0935\u0940\u0902 \u091c\u092f\u0902\u0924\u0940 \u0906\u091c, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0909\u0928\u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a7043984f1c1b88268b7637","slug":"freedom-fighter-mangal-pandey-birthday-today","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u091c\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u0939\u093e\u0928\u093e\u092f\u0915 \u0936\u0939\u0940\u0926 \u092e\u0902\u0917\u0932 \u092a\u093e\u0902\u0921\u0947 \u0915\u0940 188\u0935\u0940\u0902 \u091c\u092f\u0902\u0924\u0940 \u0906\u091c, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0909\u0928\u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a7043984f1c1b88268b7637","slug":"freedom-fighter-mangal-pandey-birthday-today","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u091c\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u0939\u093e\u0928\u093e\u092f\u0915 \u0936\u0939\u0940\u0926 \u092e\u0902\u0917\u0932 \u092a\u093e\u0902\u0921\u0947 \u0915\u0940 188\u0935\u0940\u0902 \u091c\u092f\u0902\u0924\u0940 \u0906\u091c, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0909\u0928\u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.