अरसे बाद लाल झंडे से पटा बनारस का बेनियाबाग, पूर्वांचल की सियासत में बदलाव का संकेत
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला,वाराणसी, Updated Mon, 29 Jan 2018 02:28 PM IST
पूर्वांचल में वजूद के लिए जूझ रहे वामदलों के लिए वाराणसी के बेनियाबाग मैदान में उमड़ी भीड़ संजीवनी बन पाएगी या नहीं, यह तो भविष्य बताएगा लेकिन अरसे बाद लाल सलाम के नारों के बीच लाल झंडों से पटे बेनियाबाग मैदान ने सियासी गलियारों में बनते-बिगड़ते समीकरणों और संभावनाओं पर नई बहस छेड़ दी है।आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें..
