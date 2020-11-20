शहर चुनें
Chhath Puja in Varanasi women offer arghya to the setting sun

Chhath Puja 2020: काशी में व्रती महिलाओं ने दिया अस्ताचलगामी सूर्य को अर्घ्य, घाटों पर उमड़ी भीड़, देखें तस्वीरें...

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, वाराणसी, Updated Fri, 20 Nov 2020 07:26 PM IST
दशाश्वमेध घाट पर उमड़ी भीड़।
दशाश्वमेध घाट पर उमड़ी भीड़। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
वाराणसी में छठ पर्व बड़े धूमधाम से मनाया जा रहा है। अस्सी से राज घाट के अलावा संत रविदास घाट से विश्व सुंदरी पुल तक व्रतियों और उनके परिवारीजनों, रिश्तेदारों की भीड़ ही भीड़ दिखाई पड़ रही है। देखें अगली स्लाइड में भी...
city & states varanasi chhath puja 2020 chhath puja in varanasi chhath 2020 varanasi news

छठ पर पूजा करती महिलाएं।
Varanasi

Chhath 2020: छठ महापर्व पर घरों में गूंजने लगे गीत, प्रशासन की अपील- घर पर करें पूजा

20 नवंबर 2020

अस्सी घाट पर छट पूजा के लिए वेदी पर दीप जलाकर पूजा करती महिला ।
Varanasi

Chhath 2020: खरना के साथ 36 घंटे का महाव्रत शुरू, आज अस्ताचलगामी भगवान भास्कर को देंगे अर्घ्य

20 नवंबर 2020

दशाश्वमेध घाट पर उमड़ी भीड़।
दशाश्वमेध घाट पर उमड़ी भीड़। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
सिर पर डाला रखकर कैमरे में यादों को कैद करते लोग।
सिर पर डाला रखकर कैमरे में यादों को कैद करते लोग। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
कोरोना प्रोटोकॉल को देखते हुए मास्क लगाकर दशाश्वमेध घाट पर पूजा करती महिला।
कोरोना प्रोटोकॉल को देखते हुए मास्क लगाकर दशाश्वमेध घाट पर पूजा करती महिला। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
सिंधोरिया पोखरी, शिवदासपुर में छत पर व्रती महिलाओं ने किया छठ पूजा।
सिंधोरिया पोखरी, शिवदासपुर में छत पर व्रती महिलाओं ने किया छठ पूजा। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
अस्सी घाट पर पूजा करतीं व्रती महिलाएं।
अस्सी घाट पर पूजा करतीं व्रती महिलाएं। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
दशाश्वमेध घाट पर आस्थावानों का तांता।
दशाश्वमेध घाट पर आस्थावानों का तांता। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
दशाश्वमेध घाट पर पुलिस फोर्स।
दशाश्वमेध घाट पर पुलिस फोर्स। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
