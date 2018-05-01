बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
बुद्ध पूर्णिमा महोत्सवः दीयों की रौशनी से जगमगाया सारनाथ, निकली धम्म यात्रा
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, वाराणसी, Updated Tue, 01 May 2018 12:35 AM IST
बुद्ध पूर्णिमा महोत्सव सारनाथ और डीरेका के सूर्यसरोवर पर कई कार्यक्रम आयोजित हुए। बुद्ध के जीवन परिचय पर आधारित प्रदर्शनी में उनके उपदेशों से सम्बंधित पेंटिंग और संदेश लगाए गए। दीपदान महोत्सव के दीप प्रज्ज्वलित कर सरोवर को प्रकाशमान किया गया। हालांकि तेज हवा के चलते दीपों को जलाने में परेशानी भी हो रही थी। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें तस्वीरें...
