बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5ae5d1364f1c1bc03d8b5a70","slug":"up-board-result-2018-purvanchal-many-district-failure","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":" UP Board result 2018: \u0928\u0915\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0921\u093c\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u093e \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e \u0905\u0938\u0930, \u092a\u0942\u0930\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0902\u091a\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u0908 \u091c\u093f\u0932\u0947 \u092a\u093f\u091b\u0921\u093c\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
UP Board result 2018: नकल की कड़ाई का दिखा असर, पूर्वांचल के कई जिले पिछड़े
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, वाराणसी, Updated Sun, 29 Apr 2018 07:35 PM IST
यूपी बोर्ड परीक्षा में इस बार नकल पर हुई कड़ाई और सीसीटीवी कैमरे की नजर में कराई गई परीक्षा का असर ये रहा है कि नकल माफियाओं वाले जिले शीर्ष से धरातल पर आ गए हैं। बीते साल सूबे के 75 जिलों में पूर्वांचल के मई, बलिया और आजमगढ़ ने पासिंग प्रतिशत में पहला, दूसरा और तीसरा स्थान पाकर हैट्रिक लगाई थी लेकिन इस बार ये तीनों ही जिले 50वें पायदान के भी नीचे हैं। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें....
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5ae5d1364f1c1bc03d8b5a70","slug":"up-board-result-2018-purvanchal-many-district-failure","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":" UP Board result 2018: \u0928\u0915\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0921\u093c\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u093e \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e \u0905\u0938\u0930, \u092a\u0942\u0930\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0902\u091a\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u0908 \u091c\u093f\u0932\u0947 \u092a\u093f\u091b\u0921\u093c\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5ae5d1364f1c1bc03d8b5a70","slug":"up-board-result-2018-purvanchal-many-district-failure","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":" UP Board result 2018: \u0928\u0915\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0921\u093c\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u093e \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e \u0905\u0938\u0930, \u092a\u0942\u0930\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0902\u091a\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u0908 \u091c\u093f\u0932\u0947 \u092a\u093f\u091b\u0921\u093c\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5ae5d1364f1c1bc03d8b5a70","slug":"up-board-result-2018-purvanchal-many-district-failure","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":" UP Board result 2018: \u0928\u0915\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0921\u093c\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u093e \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e \u0905\u0938\u0930, \u092a\u0942\u0930\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0902\u091a\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u0908 \u091c\u093f\u0932\u0947 \u092a\u093f\u091b\u0921\u093c\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5ae5d1364f1c1bc03d8b5a70","slug":"up-board-result-2018-purvanchal-many-district-failure","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":" UP Board result 2018: \u0928\u0915\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0921\u093c\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u093e \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e \u0905\u0938\u0930, \u092a\u0942\u0930\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0902\u091a\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u0908 \u091c\u093f\u0932\u0947 \u092a\u093f\u091b\u0921\u093c\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5ae5d1364f1c1bc03d8b5a70","slug":"up-board-result-2018-purvanchal-many-district-failure","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":" UP Board result 2018: \u0928\u0915\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0921\u093c\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u093e \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e \u0905\u0938\u0930, \u092a\u0942\u0930\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0902\u091a\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u0908 \u091c\u093f\u0932\u0947 \u092a\u093f\u091b\u0921\u093c\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5ae5d1364f1c1bc03d8b5a70","slug":"up-board-result-2018-purvanchal-many-district-failure","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":" UP Board result 2018: \u0928\u0915\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0921\u093c\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u093e \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e \u0905\u0938\u0930, \u092a\u0942\u0930\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0902\u091a\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u0908 \u091c\u093f\u0932\u0947 \u092a\u093f\u091b\u0921\u093c\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5ae5d1364f1c1bc03d8b5a70","slug":"up-board-result-2018-purvanchal-many-district-failure","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":" UP Board result 2018: \u0928\u0915\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0921\u093c\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u093e \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e \u0905\u0938\u0930, \u092a\u0942\u0930\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0902\u091a\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u0908 \u091c\u093f\u0932\u0947 \u092a\u093f\u091b\u0921\u093c\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
क्लिक करें
Add to Home Screen
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.