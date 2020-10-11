शहर चुनें
यूपी: दो बम होने से दहशत का माहौल, एक प्रधान की कार में दूसरा गांव में मिला, नक्सलियों से जुड़े तार

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, भदोही, Updated Sun, 11 Oct 2020 12:04 PM IST
कार के ऊपर रखा बम।
कार के ऊपर रखा बम। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
उत्तर प्रदेश के भदोही जिले के कायस्थान गांव में दो बमों के मिलने की खबर सुनते ही दहशत फैल गई। पहला बम ग्राम प्रधान की कार के ऊपर और दूसरा गांव में मिला है। बम के साथ नक्सली ग्रुप का पत्र भी बरामद हुआ है। देखें अगली स्लाइड्स...।
