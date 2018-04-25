बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5ae048084f1c1b390a8b681f","slug":"black-pottery-artist-shows-performence-at-azamgarh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u091c\u092e\u0917\u0922\u093c \u0915\u0947 \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0915 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u092e\u093e\u0932, \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e\u0908 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u0915\u0932\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u093f \u0939\u0948\u0930\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0921\u093c \u0917\u090f \u0932\u094b\u0917","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
आजमगढ़ के युवक ने कर दिया कमाल, दिखाई ऐसी कलाकारी कि हैरत में पड़ गए लोग
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आजमगढ़, Updated Wed, 25 Apr 2018 02:49 PM IST
यूपी के आजमगढ़ निवासी एक कलाकार ने अपने हुनर से कमाल कर दिया। उनके हाथों में जादू है। उसकी दम पर उन्होंने ऐसी कलाकारी दिखाई कि लोग हैरत में पड़ गए। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें तस्वीरें...
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5ae048084f1c1b390a8b681f","slug":"black-pottery-artist-shows-performence-at-azamgarh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u091c\u092e\u0917\u0922\u093c \u0915\u0947 \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0915 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u092e\u093e\u0932, \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e\u0908 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u0915\u0932\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u093f \u0939\u0948\u0930\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0921\u093c \u0917\u090f \u0932\u094b\u0917","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5ae048084f1c1b390a8b681f","slug":"black-pottery-artist-shows-performence-at-azamgarh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u091c\u092e\u0917\u0922\u093c \u0915\u0947 \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0915 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u092e\u093e\u0932, \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e\u0908 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u0915\u0932\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u093f \u0939\u0948\u0930\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0921\u093c \u0917\u090f \u0932\u094b\u0917","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5ae048084f1c1b390a8b681f","slug":"black-pottery-artist-shows-performence-at-azamgarh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u091c\u092e\u0917\u0922\u093c \u0915\u0947 \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0915 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u092e\u093e\u0932, \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e\u0908 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u0915\u0932\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u093f \u0939\u0948\u0930\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0921\u093c \u0917\u090f \u0932\u094b\u0917","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5ae048084f1c1b390a8b681f","slug":"black-pottery-artist-shows-performence-at-azamgarh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u091c\u092e\u0917\u0922\u093c \u0915\u0947 \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0915 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u092e\u093e\u0932, \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e\u0908 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u0915\u0932\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u093f \u0939\u0948\u0930\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0921\u093c \u0917\u090f \u0932\u094b\u0917","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5ae048084f1c1b390a8b681f","slug":"black-pottery-artist-shows-performence-at-azamgarh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u091c\u092e\u0917\u0922\u093c \u0915\u0947 \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0915 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u092e\u093e\u0932, \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e\u0908 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u0915\u0932\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u093f \u0939\u0948\u0930\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0921\u093c \u0917\u090f \u0932\u094b\u0917","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5ae048084f1c1b390a8b681f","slug":"black-pottery-artist-shows-performence-at-azamgarh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u091c\u092e\u0917\u0922\u093c \u0915\u0947 \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0915 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u092e\u093e\u0932, \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e\u0908 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u0915\u0932\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u093f \u0939\u0948\u0930\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0921\u093c \u0917\u090f \u0932\u094b\u0917","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
क्लिक करें
Add to Home Screen
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.