शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Varanasi ›   BJP worker killed young man Opposite SDM-CO in open meeting in Ballia see photos

बलिया हत्याकांड: तस्वीरों में देखें कैसे एसडीएम-सीओ के सामने भाजपा नेता ने युवक को मार डाला, जमकर चले ईंट-पत्थर

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, बलिया, Updated Fri, 16 Oct 2020 10:24 AM IST
Ballia murder case
1 of 10
Ballia murder case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बलिया के रेवती थानाक्षेत्र के दुर्जनपुर गांव के  पंचायत भवन में बृहस्पतिवार को कोटे की दुकान के चयन के लिए खुली बैठक में एसडीएम, सीओ, एसओ व अन्य पुलिसकर्मियों के सामने भाजपा कार्यकर्ता धीरेंद्र प्रताप सिंह ने एक व्यक्ति की गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी। इस दौरान ईंट-पत्थर और लाठी-डंडे भी चले। इसमें छह लोग घायल हो गए। 
 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
Crack NDA/NA-1 2021: इन टिप्स की मदद से 2nd पेपर में पाएं 600 में से 550 अंक
Click Here
विज्ञापन
city & states varanasi ballia uttar pradesh ballia murder case bjp leader ballia police

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

घटनास्थल पर मौजूद एसपी व पुलिसकर्मी
Ballia

बलियाः भाजपा कार्यकर्ता ने पुलिस के सामने एक व्यक्ति को मारी गोली, एसडीएम, सीओ और 11 पुलिसकर्मी निलंबित

16 अक्टूबर 2020

आरोपी को पकड़ती पुलिस
Ballia

बलिया हत्याकांड: तस्वीरें बयां कर रहीं अधिकारियों की लापरवाही की हकीकत, 4 साल पहले लिखी गई थी पटकथा

16 अक्टूबर 2020

विज्ञापन
Tiki Taka Review: घटक के घर से निकला परमब्रता का नया सिनेमा, फुटबॉल व अफ्रीका कनेक्शन की कमाल कॉमेडी
Tikitaka movie review

Tiki Taka Review: घटक के घर से निकला परमब्रता का नया सिनेमा, फुटबॉल व अफ्रीका कनेक्शन की कमाल कॉमेडी
बलिया हत्याकांड के आरोपी को मिठाई खिलाते भाजपा विधायक
Ballia

बलिया हत्याकांड: आरोपी रहता था भाजपा विधायक की परछाईं की तरह, अधिकारियों में था रसूख 

16 अक्टूबर 2020

सामूहिक दुष्कर्म पीड़िता की खुदकुशी का मामला
Kanpur

सामूहिक दुष्कर्म की शिकार पीड़िता ने रिपोर्ट दर्ज न होने पर लगाई थी फांसी, हुआ चौंकाने वाला खुलासा

16 अक्टूबर 2020

नवरात्रि में अत्यंत फलदायी है नवदुर्गा के यह महत्वपूर्ण बीज मंत्र !
Navratri Special

नवरात्रि में अत्यंत फलदायी है नवदुर्गा के यह महत्वपूर्ण बीज मंत्र !
हाथी पर योग करते बाबा रामदेव
Agra

हाथी पर योगासन कर फंसे बाबा रामदेव, कानूनी नोटिस जारी, जवाब न देने पर हो सकती है कार्रवाई

16 अक्टूबर 2020

सोहगीबरवा थाना।
Gorakhpur

यूपी के इस थाने में पांच साल से नहीं दर्ज हुई एक भी एफआईआर, फिर भी कोई पुलिसवाला नहीं चाहता पोस्टिंग

16 अक्टूबर 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

गोरखनाथ मंदिर।
Gorakhpur

गोरखनाथ मंदिर का यह नजारा देख झूम उठेंगे आप, तस्वीरों में देखें इसकी सुंदरता

16 अक्टूबर 2020

इस घर में सात लोगों की हुई हत्या।
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर के इस घर में सात लोगों को उतार दिया गया था मौत के घाट, जानिए क्या हुआ था इस 'कत्लेआम' से पहले

16 अक्टूबर 2020

Tiki Taka Review: घटक के घर से निकला परमब्रता का नया सिनेमा, फुटबॉल व अफ्रीका कनेक्शन की कमाल कॉमेडी
Tikitaka movie review

Tiki Taka Review: घटक के घर से निकला परमब्रता का नया सिनेमा, फुटबॉल व अफ्रीका कनेक्शन की कमाल कॉमेडी
विज्ञापन
मां विंध्यवासिनी
Mirzapur

Shardiya Navratri 2020: नवरात्रि पर इन नियमों से ही भक्त कर सकेंगे मां विंध्यवासिनी के दर्शन

16 अक्टूबर 2020

Hathras Gang Rape Case
Aligarh

हाथरस कांड: सीबीआई ने परिजनों से पूछा-उस दिन आरोपियों ने कौन से कपड़े पहने थे, मिला ये जवाब

16 अक्टूबर 2020

नवरात्रि में अत्यंत फलदायी है नवदुर्गा के यह महत्वपूर्ण बीज मंत्र !
Navratri Special

नवरात्रि में अत्यंत फलदायी है नवदुर्गा के यह महत्वपूर्ण बीज मंत्र !
सपना चौधरी
Chandigarh

सपना चौधरी और पति वीर साहू के खिलाफ दो युवकों ने की अभद्र टिप्पणी, दर्ज कराई गई शिकायत

16 अक्टूबर 2020

Hathras Gang Rape Case
Aligarh

हाथरस कांड: सीबीआई ने खंगाला आरोपियों का घर, मोबाइल और कपड़ों से सामने आएगा सच!

16 अक्टूबर 2020

आरोपियों को ले जाती पुलिस (फाइल)
Agra

हिंसा फैलाने की साजिश में गिरफ्तार अतीकुर्रहमान को लेकर बड़ा खुलासा, मुजफ्फरनगर दंगे से जुड़े तार

16 अक्टूबर 2020

सामूहिक दुष्कर्म पीड़िता की खुदकुशी का मामला
Chitrakoot

यूपी: सामूहिक दुष्कर्म पीड़िता ने दी जान, किशोरी ने आरोपियों से 20 मिनट की थी बात, पुलिस ने खंगाली कॉल डिटेल

16 अक्टूबर 2020

Elephant Run For Attack on tourist Jeep in Corbett National Park
Dehradun

कॉर्बेट नेशनल पार्क में दिल्ली के पर्यटकों की जिप्सी के पीछे दौड़ पड़े गजराज, ऐसे बची सबकी जान, तस्वीरें...

15 अक्टूबर 2020

Dehradun Asan Conservation includes in international Ramsar Site, See photos
Dehradun

इंटरनेशनल वेटलैंड साइट में शामिल हुआ देहरादून का आसन कंजर्वेशन, देखिए खूबसूरत तस्वीरें...

15 अक्टूबर 2020

hobbit house saharanpur
Meerut

यूपी के दो भाइयों ने न्यूजीलैंड की तर्ज पर बनाया हाॅबिट हाउस, इसमें रहने वाले को नहीं होगा तनाव

15 अक्टूबर 2020

Atal Tunnel Rohatng and tourist places in lahaul spiti himachal pradesh
Himachal Pradesh

तस्वीरें: अटल टनल में 9 किमी का सफर और फिर ग्लेशियरों से भरी वादियों के दीदार, रूह खुश हो जाएगी

15 अक्टूबर 2020

जांच करती पुलिस
Meerut

मेरठ में ताबड़तोड़ छापामारी... पकड़े गए दो मिनी कमेले, भारी मात्रा में मांस बरामद, तस्वीरें

15 अक्टूबर 2020

शव को घर ले जाती पुलिस, जांच करती फॉरेंसिक टीम
Lucknow

बाराबंकी प्रकरण : कड़ी सुरक्षा में हुआ किशोरी का अंतिम संस्कार, गांव में भारी पुलिस बल तैनात

15 अक्टूबर 2020

Coronavirus Unlock 5.0 in Uttarakhand latest update today: Dhanaulti Eco Park open for tourist after seven Month
Dehradun

Unlock 5.0: सात महीने बाद सैलानियों से गुलजार हुआ धनोल्टी का ईको पार्क, तस्वीरें...

15 अक्टूबर 2020

सांसद रवि किशन।
Gorakhpur

तस्वीरें: शूटिंग के दौरान कूड़ा उठाने लगे रवि किशन, लोगों कहा- 'सांसद हो तो ऐसा'

15 अक्टूबर 2020

Ballia murder case
Ballia murder case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आरोपी को पकड़ती पुलिस
आरोपी को पकड़ती पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आरोपी को पकड़ती पुलिस
आरोपी को पकड़ती पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आरोपी को पकड़ती पुलिस
आरोपी को पकड़ती पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बलिया हत्याकांड में हुई मारपीट
बलिया हत्याकांड में हुई मारपीट - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बलिया हत्याकांड में हुई मारपीट
बलिया हत्याकांड में हुई मारपीट - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बलिया हत्याकांड में हुई मारपीट
बलिया हत्याकांड में हुई मारपीट - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बलिया हत्याकांड में हुई मारपीट
बलिया हत्याकांड में हुई मारपीट - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बलिया हत्याकांड में हुई मारपीट
बलिया हत्याकांड में हुई मारपीट - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बलिया हत्याकांड में हुई मारपीट
बलिया हत्याकांड में हुई मारपीट - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X