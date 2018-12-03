बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5c042c56bdec2241a111baa5","slug":"bhu-unrest-again-from-last-one-week-protest-against-first-chief-proctor","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0915 \u0939\u092b\u094d\u0924\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0917\u0930\u092e\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092c\u0940\u090f\u091a\u092f\u0942 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u093e\u0939\u094c\u0932, \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e \u091a\u0940\u092b \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0949\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u092b \u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0906\u0902\u0926\u094b\u0932\u0928 \u0924\u0947\u091c","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
एक हफ्ते से गरमाया है बीएचयू का माहौल, पहली महिला चीफ प्रॉक्टर के खिलाफ छात्रों का आंदोलन तेज
न्यूज डेस्क,अमर उजाला,वाराणसी, Updated Mon, 03 Dec 2018 12:32 AM IST
महामना की बगिया यानी बीएचयू बीते एक हफ्ते से अशांत है। पहले विधि विभाग के छात्रों द्वारा विरोध प्रदर्शन फिर उसके बाद बीएससी नर्सिंग की मान्यता को लेकर छात्र-छात्राओं के आंदोलन के कारण बीएचयू सुर्खियों में है। इसके अलावा बीएचयू में कई दिनों से विभिन्न संकायों में चल रहे छात्रों के असंतोष में पहली महिला चीफ प्रॉक्टर रोयाना सिंह के रवैये ने आग में घी का काम किया है। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें.....
