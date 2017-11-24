बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
विदेशों तक मशहूर है काशी की मलइयो का स्वाद, ओस की बूंदों से ऐसे होता है तैयार
ब्यूरो,अमर उजाला,वाराणसी, Updated Sun, 28 Jan 2018 01:22 PM IST
ठिठुराती ठंड में गुनगुनाती धूप सा एहसास देती है बनारस की मलइयो। मुंह में जाते ही घुल जाती है और तासीर ऐसी तो देर तक जुबान पर मिठास बनाए रखती है। काशी खानपान के लिए भी प्रसिद्ध है और उन्हीं खास खानपान में शामिल है काशी की मलइयो। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें..
