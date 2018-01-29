बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
पीएम के संसदीय क्षेत्र में भासपा की रैली में उमड़ी भीड़, बढ़ सकती है भाजपा की टेंशन
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, वाराणसी, Updated Mon, 29 Jan 2018 05:37 PM IST
भाजपा की सहयोगी भारतीय समाज पार्टी (सुहेलदेव) ने प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के संसदीय क्षेत्र में सुहेलदेव जयंती के बहाने कार्यकर्ताओं की भीड़ जुटाकर एक तीर से कई निशाने साधने की कोशिश की है। रविवार को वाराणसी के छोटी कटिंग मैदान पर आयोजित रैली में करीब 40 मिनट के संबोधन में भासपा अध्यक्ष ओमप्रकाश राजभर ने योगी सरकार पर भी हमला बोला था। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें..
