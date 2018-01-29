बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
बाबतपुर एयरपोर्ट बाउंड्री के पास पलटी बस, मची चीखपुकार, दर्जनभर यात्री घायल
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला,वाराणसी, Updated Mon, 29 Jan 2018 03:10 PM IST
वाराणसी के बाबतपुर एयरपोर्ट की बाउंड्री से सटे मोड़ पर सोमवार दोपहर यात्रियों से भरी एक बस पलट गई। दुर्घटना के बाद यात्रियों में मची चीखपुकार सुनकर आसपास के लोग घटनास्थल की तरफ दौड़ पड़े। हादसे में दर्जन भर से ज्यादा यात्री घायल हो गए। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें..
