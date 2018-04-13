शहर चुनें

आंबेडकर जयंती से पहले पूर्वांचल के तीन जिलों में अराजक तत्वों ने तोड़ी प्रतिमा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जौनपुर/मऊ/गाजीपुर, Updated Fri, 13 Apr 2018 08:24 PM IST
यूपी के पूर्वांचल के जौनपुर, मऊ और गाजीपुर जिले में आंबेडकर जयंती से एक दिन पहले अराजक तत्वों ने डा. भीम राव आंबेडकर की प्रतिमाएं क्षतिग्रस्त कर दी। खंडित प्रतिमाओं को देखते ही लोग हंगामा करते हुए सड़कों पर उतर आए। बाद में पुलिस प्रशासन ने प्रतिमाओं की मरम्मत करवा कर लोगों को शांत कराया। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें...
    
    
 
