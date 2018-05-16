शहर चुनें

बाबा संकटमोचन ने बचाई मेरी और बेटी की जान, प्रशासनिक अधिकारी ने बयां की आंखों देखी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, वाराणसी, Updated Wed, 16 May 2018 09:56 AM IST
मेरी और मेरी बेटी की जान बाबा संकटमोचन ने बचा ली। फ्लाईओवर की चपेट में आने से बाल-बाल बचे बरेली में तैनात कारागार प्रशासन के अधिकारी विजय राय ने ‘अमर उजाला’ को फोन कर आपबीती सुनाई। कहा, अगर उनकी कार को महानगर बस ने ओवरटेक न किया होता तो बीम सीधे उनकी कार पर गिरती और वह और उनकी बेटी बच नहीं पाती।
