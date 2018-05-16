बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5afbb2ed4f1c1b165e8b4c99","slug":"administration-officer-express-eyes-scene-of-varanasi-flyover-accident","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093e\u092c\u093e \u0938\u0902\u0915\u091f\u092e\u094b\u091a\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u091a\u093e\u0908 \u092e\u0947\u0930\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928, \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0936\u093e\u0938\u0928\u093f\u0915 \u0905\u0927\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0906\u0902\u0916\u094b\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बाबा संकटमोचन ने बचाई मेरी और बेटी की जान, प्रशासनिक अधिकारी ने बयां की आंखों देखी
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, वाराणसी, Updated Wed, 16 May 2018 09:56 AM IST
मेरी और मेरी बेटी की जान बाबा संकटमोचन ने बचा ली। फ्लाईओवर की चपेट में आने से बाल-बाल बचे बरेली में तैनात कारागार प्रशासन के अधिकारी विजय राय ने ‘अमर उजाला’ को फोन कर आपबीती सुनाई। कहा, अगर उनकी कार को महानगर बस ने ओवरटेक न किया होता तो बीम सीधे उनकी कार पर गिरती और वह और उनकी बेटी बच नहीं पाती।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5afbb2ed4f1c1b165e8b4c99","slug":"administration-officer-express-eyes-scene-of-varanasi-flyover-accident","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093e\u092c\u093e \u0938\u0902\u0915\u091f\u092e\u094b\u091a\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u091a\u093e\u0908 \u092e\u0947\u0930\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928, \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0936\u093e\u0938\u0928\u093f\u0915 \u0905\u0927\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0906\u0902\u0916\u094b\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5afbb2ed4f1c1b165e8b4c99","slug":"administration-officer-express-eyes-scene-of-varanasi-flyover-accident","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093e\u092c\u093e \u0938\u0902\u0915\u091f\u092e\u094b\u091a\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u091a\u093e\u0908 \u092e\u0947\u0930\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928, \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0936\u093e\u0938\u0928\u093f\u0915 \u0905\u0927\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0906\u0902\u0916\u094b\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5afbb2ed4f1c1b165e8b4c99","slug":"administration-officer-express-eyes-scene-of-varanasi-flyover-accident","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093e\u092c\u093e \u0938\u0902\u0915\u091f\u092e\u094b\u091a\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u091a\u093e\u0908 \u092e\u0947\u0930\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928, \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0936\u093e\u0938\u0928\u093f\u0915 \u0905\u0927\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0906\u0902\u0916\u094b\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5afbb2ed4f1c1b165e8b4c99","slug":"administration-officer-express-eyes-scene-of-varanasi-flyover-accident","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093e\u092c\u093e \u0938\u0902\u0915\u091f\u092e\u094b\u091a\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u091a\u093e\u0908 \u092e\u0947\u0930\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928, \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0936\u093e\u0938\u0928\u093f\u0915 \u0905\u0927\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0906\u0902\u0916\u094b\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5afbb2ed4f1c1b165e8b4c99","slug":"administration-officer-express-eyes-scene-of-varanasi-flyover-accident","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093e\u092c\u093e \u0938\u0902\u0915\u091f\u092e\u094b\u091a\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u091a\u093e\u0908 \u092e\u0947\u0930\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928, \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0936\u093e\u0938\u0928\u093f\u0915 \u0905\u0927\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0906\u0902\u0916\u094b\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5afbb2ed4f1c1b165e8b4c99","slug":"administration-officer-express-eyes-scene-of-varanasi-flyover-accident","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093e\u092c\u093e \u0938\u0902\u0915\u091f\u092e\u094b\u091a\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u091a\u093e\u0908 \u092e\u0947\u0930\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928, \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0936\u093e\u0938\u0928\u093f\u0915 \u0905\u0927\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0906\u0902\u0916\u094b\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
क्लिक करें
Add to Home Screen
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.