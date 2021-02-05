शहर चुनें

किसान महापंचायत: मैदान खचाखच, गलियां और सड़कें जाम, तस्वीरों में देखें शामली का हाल

kapil kumar
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, शामली Published by: कपिल kapil
Updated Fri, 05 Feb 2021 06:27 PM IST
महापंचायत में किसानों की भारी भीड़
महापंचायत में किसानों की भारी भीड़ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
उत्तर प्रदेश के शामली में महापंचायत शुक्रवार को जब शुरू हुई तो भैंसवाल गांव को आने वाले तीनों रास्ते जाम हो गए। किसानों की भीड़ इतनी थी कि पुलिस को सुरक्षा के लिए गांव और आसपास के चौराहों को छावनी में तब्दील करना पड़ गया।
महापंचायत में किसानों की भारी भीड़
महापंचायत में किसानों की भारी भीड़ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
महापंचायत में पहुंचे सैकड़ों किसान
महापंचायत में पहुंचे सैकड़ों किसान - फोटो : अमर उजाला
महापंचायत में पहुंचे जयंत चौधरी
महापंचायत में पहुंचे जयंत चौधरी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
महापंचायत में मंच पर बोलते जयंत चौधरी
महापंचायत में मंच पर बोलते जयंत चौधरी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
शामली में महापंचायत में किसानों की भीड़
शामली में महापंचायत में किसानों की भीड़ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
