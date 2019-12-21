शहर चुनें

Pratapgarh

शहर में अचानक माहौल खराब, होते होते बचा टकराव

Updated Sat, 21 Dec 2019
नागरिकता कानून का विरोध
नागरिकता कानून का विरोध - फोटो : pratapgarh
 नागरिकता संशोधन कानून को लेकर देशभर में मचे बवाल के बीच शुक्रवार को शहर में भी जुमे की नमाज के बाद अचानक माहौल खराब हो गया। पुलिस व लोगों के बीच टकराव होते-होते बचा। 
 
नागरिकता कानून का विरोध
नागरिकता संशोधन कानून
नागरिकता संशोधन कानून का विरोध
नागरिकता संशोधन कानून का विरोध
नागरिकता संशोधन कानून का विरोध
नागरिकता संशोधन कानून का विरोध
नागरिकता संशोधन कानून का विरोध
नागरिकता संशोधन कानून का विरोध
नागरिकता संशोधन कानून का विरोध
