प्रतापगढ़: बादलों संग ठंडी हवाएं लाईं हाड़ कंपाने वाली ठंड

{"_id":"5df3f5478ebc3e8800729121","slug":"pratapgarh-cold-winds-brought-chill-with-clouds","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0924\u093e\u092a\u0917\u0922\u093c: \u092c\u093e\u0926\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0902\u0917 \u0920\u0902\u0921\u0940 \u0939\u0935\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u0932\u093e\u0908\u0902 \u0939\u093e\u0921\u093c \u0915\u0902\u092a\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0920\u0902\u0921","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
शुक्रवार को बारिश के साथ बढ़ी ठंड में बाजार से घर को जाती महिलाएं।
- फोटो : pratapgarh
{"_id":"5df3f5478ebc3e8800729121","slug":"pratapgarh-cold-winds-brought-chill-with-clouds","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0924\u093e\u092a\u0917\u0922\u093c: \u092c\u093e\u0926\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0902\u0917 \u0920\u0902\u0921\u0940 \u0939\u0935\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u0932\u093e\u0908\u0902 \u0939\u093e\u0921\u093c \u0915\u0902\u092a\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0920\u0902\u0921","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
शुक्रवार को कड़ाके की ठंड में कालेज से घर जाती छात्राएं।
- फोटो : pratapgarh
{"_id":"5df3f5478ebc3e8800729121","slug":"pratapgarh-cold-winds-brought-chill-with-clouds","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0924\u093e\u092a\u0917\u0922\u093c: \u092c\u093e\u0926\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0902\u0917 \u0920\u0902\u0921\u0940 \u0939\u0935\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u0932\u093e\u0908\u0902 \u0939\u093e\u0921\u093c \u0915\u0902\u092a\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0920\u0902\u0921","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
शुक्रवार को कचहरी में ठंड से निपटने को अलाव के समीप खड़े रहे लोग।
- फोटो : pratapgarh
{"_id":"5df3f5478ebc3e8800729121","slug":"pratapgarh-cold-winds-brought-chill-with-clouds","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0924\u093e\u092a\u0917\u0922\u093c: \u092c\u093e\u0926\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0902\u0917 \u0920\u0902\u0921\u0940 \u0939\u0935\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u0932\u093e\u0908\u0902 \u0939\u093e\u0921\u093c \u0915\u0902\u092a\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0920\u0902\u0921","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
शुक्रवार को हुई रिमझिम बारिश से भंगवा चुंगी पर राजमार्ग किनारे हुआ जलभराव।
- फोटो : pratapgarh
{"_id":"5df3f5478ebc3e8800729121","slug":"pratapgarh-cold-winds-brought-chill-with-clouds","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0924\u093e\u092a\u0917\u0922\u093c: \u092c\u093e\u0926\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0902\u0917 \u0920\u0902\u0921\u0940 \u0939\u0935\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u0932\u093e\u0908\u0902 \u0939\u093e\u0921\u093c \u0915\u0902\u092a\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0920\u0902\u0921","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ाल गोदाम रेलवे क्रासिंग से भंगवा जाने वाले मार्ग पर बारिश के कारण हुए कीचड़ से पैदल चलना हुआ मुश्किल।
- फोटो : pratapgarh
{"_id":"5df3f5478ebc3e8800729121","slug":"pratapgarh-cold-winds-brought-chill-with-clouds","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0924\u093e\u092a\u0917\u0922\u093c: \u092c\u093e\u0926\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0902\u0917 \u0920\u0902\u0921\u0940 \u0939\u0935\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u0932\u093e\u0908\u0902 \u0939\u093e\u0921\u093c \u0915\u0902\u092a\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0920\u0902\u0921","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
शुक्रवार को हुई रिमझिम बारिश से दिन में लाइट जलाकर गुजरे वाहन।
- फोटो : pratapgarh
{"_id":"5df3f5478ebc3e8800729121","slug":"pratapgarh-cold-winds-brought-chill-with-clouds","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0924\u093e\u092a\u0917\u0922\u093c: \u092c\u093e\u0926\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0902\u0917 \u0920\u0902\u0921\u0940 \u0939\u0935\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u0932\u093e\u0908\u0902 \u0939\u093e\u0921\u093c \u0915\u0902\u092a\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0920\u0902\u0921","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
शुक्रवार को बारिश के कारण बंद हुए स्कूल से घर वापस जाते बच्चे।
- फोटो : pratapgarh