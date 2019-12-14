शहर चुनें

प्रतापगढ़: बादलों संग ठंडी हवाएं लाईं हाड़ कंपाने वाली ठंड

अमर उजाना ब्यूरा, न्यूज डेस्क, प्रतापगढ़, Updated Sat, 14 Dec 2019 02:02 AM IST
शुक्रवार को बारिश के साथ बढ़ी ठंड में बाजार से घर को जाती महिलाएं।
शुक्रवार को बारिश के साथ बढ़ी ठंड में बाजार से घर को जाती महिलाएं। - फोटो : pratapgarh
पश्चिमी विक्षोभ से मौसम का मिजाज बदल गया है। पुरवा हवाओं के बीच बादलों के छौने ओढ़कर हाड़ कंपा देने वाली ठंड ने दस्तक दे दी है। शुक्रवार को पहली बार लोगों को तीखी सर्दी का एहसास हुआ। दिनभर रुक-रुक कर बारिश होती रही। इससे तापमान तेजी से लुढ़क गया। गलन व ठंड से लोग परेशान दिखे। जगह-जगह अलाव धधकते रहे।
शुक्रवार को बारिश के साथ बढ़ी ठंड में बाजार से घर को जाती महिलाएं।
शुक्रवार को बारिश के साथ बढ़ी ठंड में बाजार से घर को जाती महिलाएं। - फोटो : pratapgarh
शुक्रवार को कड़ाके की ठंड में कालेज से घर जाती छात्राएं।
शुक्रवार को कड़ाके की ठंड में कालेज से घर जाती छात्राएं। - फोटो : pratapgarh
शुक्रवार को कचहरी में ठंड से निपटने को अलाव के समीप खड़े रहे लोग।
शुक्रवार को कचहरी में ठंड से निपटने को अलाव के समीप खड़े रहे लोग। - फोटो : pratapgarh
शुक्रवार को हुई रिमझिम बारिश से भंगवा चुंगी पर राजमार्ग किनारे हुआ जलभराव।
शुक्रवार को हुई रिमझिम बारिश से भंगवा चुंगी पर राजमार्ग किनारे हुआ जलभराव। - फोटो : pratapgarh
ाल गोदाम रेलवे क्रासिंग से भंगवा जाने वाले मार्ग पर बारिश के कारण हुए कीचड़ से पैदल चलना हुआ मुश्किल।
ाल गोदाम रेलवे क्रासिंग से भंगवा जाने वाले मार्ग पर बारिश के कारण हुए कीचड़ से पैदल चलना हुआ मुश्किल। - फोटो : pratapgarh
शुक्रवार को हुई रिमझिम बारिश से दिन में लाइट जलाकर गुजरे वाहन।
शुक्रवार को हुई रिमझिम बारिश से दिन में लाइट जलाकर गुजरे वाहन। - फोटो : pratapgarh
शुक्रवार को बारिश के कारण बंद हुए स्कूल से घर वापस जाते बच्चे।
शुक्रवार को बारिश के कारण बंद हुए स्कूल से घर वापस जाते बच्चे। - फोटो : pratapgarh
