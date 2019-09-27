प्रतापगढ़: बारिश ने मचाई तबाही, नौ लोगों की मौत, हर ओर पानी ही पानी

{"_id":"5d8e25448ebc3e012f280e72","slug":"pratapgarh-rain-caused-havoc-nine-people-died-water-is-everywhere","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0924\u093e\u092a\u0917\u0922\u093c: \u092c\u093e\u0930\u093f\u0936 \u0928\u0947 \u092e\u091a\u093e\u0908 \u0924\u092c\u093e\u0939\u0940, \u0928\u094c \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924, \u0939\u0930 \u0913\u0930 \u092a\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0939\u0940 \u092a\u093e\u0928\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
शुक्रवार को हुई झमाझम बारिश से सिनेमा रोड मोहल्ले में भरा पानी।
- फोटो : pratapgarh
शुक्रवार को जोरदार बारिश से जिलाधिकारी आवास रोड पर भरा पानी।
- फोटो : pratapgarh
house collapse in pratapgarh
- फोटो : pratapgarh