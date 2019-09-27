शहर चुनें

Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Pratapgarh ›   Pratapgarh: Rain caused havoc, nine people died, water is everywhere

प्रतापगढ़: बारिश ने मचाई तबाही, नौ लोगों की मौत, हर ओर पानी ही पानी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, प्रतापगढ़, Updated Fri, 27 Sep 2019 08:35 PM IST
शुक्रवार को हुई झमाझम बारिश से सिनेमा रोड मोहल्ले में भरा पानी।
शुक्रवार को हुई झमाझम बारिश से सिनेमा रोड मोहल्ले में भरा पानी। - फोटो : pratapgarh
चौदह घंटे से लगातार हो रही मूसलाधार बरसात ने जिले में तबाही मचा दी है। जान-माल का भारी नुकसान हुआ है। भारी बारिश से जिले में सैकड़ों घर ढह गए। मलबे में दबने से नौ लोगों की मौत हो गई, जबकि 25 से भी अधिक लोग घायल हो गए।

गुरुवार रात से शुक्रवार शाम तक लगातार बारिश होने से हालात ऐसे हो गए कि चारों तरफ पानी ही पानी नजर आ रहा था। सरकारी दफ्तरों, स्कूलों और घरों में पानी घुस गया। आलम यह रहा कि दोपहर दो बजे तक लोग अपने घरों से बाहर नहीं निकले।

शहर और ग्रामीण इलाकों में हुई भारी बारिश से जनजीवन अस्त-व्यस्त हो गया। देर शाम तक मकान गिरने और मौतों का सही आंकड़ा जिला प्रशासन नहीं दे सका। 

लगातार हो रही बरसात से शहर और ग्रामीण इलाकों में बाढ़ जैसे हालात बन गए हैं। चारों तरफ पानी ही पानी नजर आ रहा है। बारिश और सीलन के चलते लगातार कच्चे घर ढह रहे हैं।

जिले में उदयपुर इलाके के चाहिन गांव निवासी नीलम (14) पुत्री विजय बहादुर, लालगंज के सरायलालमती निवासी सरोज देवी (55) पत्नी राजनारायण तिवारी,लालगंज के राजातारा निवासी स्वामी दयाल वैश्य (64) पुत्र भगई, सांगीपुर के भुड़हा निवासी शहबुननिशा (40) पत्नी अब्दुल मजीद, जेठवारा के रानीबाग छतौना निवासी देवकली (70) पत्नी स्व. कंधई, कुंडा के दुखछोर गांव निवासी शिवनाथ पांडेय (56) पुत्र बुधिराम पांडेय, हथिगवां थाने के कटरा गांव निवासिनी राजकली (54) पत्नी हीरालाल, कंधई के सरायरजई निवासी देवी प्रसाद की पुत्री अंजली (8), पट्टी के रमईपुर नेवादा निवासी बशीर की पुत्री रीना (30) की घर और दीवार ढहने से मलबे में दबकर मौत हो गई।

शहर और ग्रामीण इलाकों में सैकड़ों कच्चे मकान गिरने से 25 से अधिक लोग घायल हुए हैं। 14 घंटे में 186.0 मिमी बरसात होने से सरकारी कार्यालयों, स्कूलों, रिहायशी इलाकों में पानी घुसने से लोगों को परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ रहा है।

डीएम आवास को जाने वाली सड़क पर शाम तक पानी भर रहा। एसपी कार्यालय भी पानी से लबालब रहा। घनघोर बरसात होने से दोपहर दो बजे तक शहर की सड़कों पर सन्नाटा पसरा रहा। देर शाम तक जिला प्रशासन मकान गिरने और मौतों की आधिकारिक जानकारी नहीं दे पाया।
