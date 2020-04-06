CoronaVirus: शहर से लेकर नरसिंहगढ़ इलाके के गांवों में 6 हजार लोगों की हुई जांच

{"_id":"5e8b6fbf8ebc3e7693222a4e","slug":"coronavirus-6-thousand-people-investigated-in-villages-from-the-city-to-narsinghgarh-area","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"CoronaVirus: \u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0928\u0930\u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939\u0917\u0922\u093c \u0907\u0932\u093e\u0915\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0917\u093e\u0902\u0935\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 6 \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u091c\u093e\u0902\u091a","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बेलखरनाथ ब्लाक के चौखड़ा गांव में तबलीगी जमात के लोगों की थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग करते स्वास्थ्यकर्मी।
- फोटो : pratapgarh
{"_id":"5e8b6fbf8ebc3e7693222a4e","slug":"coronavirus-6-thousand-people-investigated-in-villages-from-the-city-to-narsinghgarh-area","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"CoronaVirus: \u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0928\u0930\u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939\u0917\u0922\u093c \u0907\u0932\u093e\u0915\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0917\u093e\u0902\u0935\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 6 \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u091c\u093e\u0902\u091a","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
रेलवे स्टेशन रोड पर दवा का छिड़काव करते नगरपालिका कर्मचारी।
- फोटो : pratapgarh
{"_id":"5e8b6fbf8ebc3e7693222a4e","slug":"coronavirus-6-thousand-people-investigated-in-villages-from-the-city-to-narsinghgarh-area","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"CoronaVirus: \u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0928\u0930\u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939\u0917\u0922\u093c \u0907\u0932\u093e\u0915\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0917\u093e\u0902\u0935\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 6 \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u091c\u093e\u0902\u091a","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
.रानीगंज के नरसिंहगढ़ में दवा का छिड़काव करते कर्मचारी।
- फोटो : pratapgarh
{"_id":"5e8b6fbf8ebc3e7693222a4e","slug":"coronavirus-6-thousand-people-investigated-in-villages-from-the-city-to-narsinghgarh-area","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"CoronaVirus: \u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0928\u0930\u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939\u0917\u0922\u093c \u0907\u0932\u093e\u0915\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0917\u093e\u0902\u0935\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 6 \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u091c\u093e\u0902\u091a","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
चौक की श्यामबिहारी गली में कोरोना से निपटने को मोहल्ले की सफाई करते लोग।
- फोटो : pratapgarh
{"_id":"5e8b6fbf8ebc3e7693222a4e","slug":"coronavirus-6-thousand-people-investigated-in-villages-from-the-city-to-narsinghgarh-area","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"CoronaVirus: \u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0928\u0930\u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939\u0917\u0922\u093c \u0907\u0932\u093e\u0915\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0917\u093e\u0902\u0935\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 6 \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u091c\u093e\u0902\u091a","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
रानीगंज के नरसिंहगढ़ में पुलिस के साथ जांच करते स्वास्थ्यकर्मी।
- फोटो : pratapgarh