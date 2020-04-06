शहर चुनें

CoronaVirus: 6 thousand people investigated in villages from the city to Narsinghgarh area

CoronaVirus: शहर से लेकर नरसिंहगढ़ इलाके के गांवों में 6 हजार लोगों की हुई जांच

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, प्रतापगढ़, Updated Mon, 06 Apr 2020 11:37 PM IST
बेलखरनाथ ब्लाक के चौखड़ा गांव में तबलीगी जमात के लोगों की थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग करते स्वास्थ्यकर्मी।
बेलखरनाथ ब्लाक के चौखड़ा गांव में तबलीगी जमात के लोगों की थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग करते स्वास्थ्यकर्मी। - फोटो : pratapgarh
तीन कोरोना संक्रमित मिलने के बाद तीसरे दिन शहर से लेकर नरसिंहगढ़ इलाके के गांवों में 6 हजार और लोगों की जांच हुई। पुलिस की मौजूदगी में सोमवार को भी स्वास्थ्य कर्मी ग्रामीणों की जांच करते हुए परिवार के सदस्यों का लेखा जोखा दर्ज करते रहे। सफाईकर्मी गांव से लेकर शहर के मोहल्लों को सैनिटाइज करते रहे।

 
बेलखरनाथ ब्लाक के चौखड़ा गांव में तबलीगी जमात के लोगों की थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग करते स्वास्थ्यकर्मी।
बेलखरनाथ ब्लाक के चौखड़ा गांव में तबलीगी जमात के लोगों की थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग करते स्वास्थ्यकर्मी। - फोटो : pratapgarh
रेलवे स्टेशन रोड पर दवा का छिड़काव करते नगरपालिका कर्मचारी।
रेलवे स्टेशन रोड पर दवा का छिड़काव करते नगरपालिका कर्मचारी। - फोटो : pratapgarh
.रानीगंज के नरसिंहगढ़ में दवा का छिड़काव करते कर्मचारी।
.रानीगंज के नरसिंहगढ़ में दवा का छिड़काव करते कर्मचारी। - फोटो : pratapgarh
चौक की श्यामबिहारी गली में कोरोना से निपटने को मोहल्ले की सफाई करते लोग।
चौक की श्यामबिहारी गली में कोरोना से निपटने को मोहल्ले की सफाई करते लोग। - फोटो : pratapgarh
रानीगंज के नरसिंहगढ़ में पुलिस के साथ जांच करते स्वास्थ्यकर्मी।
रानीगंज के नरसिंहगढ़ में पुलिस के साथ जांच करते स्वास्थ्यकर्मी। - फोटो : pratapgarh
