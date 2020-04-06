CoronaVirus: कोरोना को हराने को घर घर रोश हुए दीप

{"_id":"5e8a2da78ebc3e78b27ccc8b","slug":"to-defeat-the-corona-celebrated-the-diwali-pratapgarh-news-ald2726816181","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"CoronaVirus: \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0915\u094b \u0939\u0930\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u0918\u0930 \u0918\u0930 \u0930\u094b\u0936 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0926\u0940\u092a","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
चौक घंटाघर में जल दीप।
- फोटो : pratapgarh
.शिवजीपुरम में घर के सामने दीप जलाता परिवार।
- फोटो : pratapgarh
चौक में दीप जलाती युवतियां।
- फोटो : pratapgarh
सगरा सुन्दरपुर इटौरी में जलाया गया दीप।
- फोटो : pratapgarh
लालगंज कस्बे में जले दीप।
- फोटो : pratapgarh
चिलबिला में दीप जलाते समाजसेवी रोशनलाल।
- फोटो : pratapgarh
सदर बाजार में दीप जलाती नगर पालिकाध्यक्ष प्रेमलता सिंह व पूर्व विधायक हरिप्रताप सिंह।
- फोटो : pratapgarh
.पंजाबी मार्केट में परिवार के साथ कैंडिल जलाते सरदार मनजीत सिंह गोविन्द।
- फोटो : pratapgarh