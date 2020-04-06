शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kaushambi ›   CoronaVirus: home- home lightning lamps to defeat Corona

CoronaVirus: कोरोना को हराने को घर घर रोश हुए दीप

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, न्यूज डेस्क, प्रतापगढ़, Updated Mon, 06 Apr 2020 01:16 AM IST
चौक घंटाघर में जल दीप।
1 of 8
चौक घंटाघर में जल दीप। - फोटो : pratapgarh
होली के 26 दिन बाद रविवार को जिले में एक बार फिर लोगों ने दिवाली मनाई। इस दिवाली में न पटाखे की आवाज थी न राकेट के धुएं का गुबार। मजहबी बंदिशें टूट गई थीं। हर शख्स के दिल-ओ-दिमाग में सिर्फ कोरोना से लड़ाई में एकजुटता का संकल्प था। रात के नौ बजते ही घर दीपों एवं मोमबत्तियों से रोशन हो उठे।
 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
लॉकडाउन पीरियड में पाएं, अमर उजाला e-Paper Yearly Plan 1̶1̶9̶9̶ Rs.119 में
Click here
विज्ञापन
pratapgarh pratapgarh news pratapgarh news today corona diwali social distancing quarantine quarantine in hindi covid-19

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

चौक घंटाघर में जल दीप।
Kaushambi

CoronaVirus: कोरोना को हराने को घर घर रोश हुए दीप

6 अप्रैल 2020

दीये जलाएं
Meerut

#9Pm9Minute: शहर से देहात तक दिखा, कोरोना के खिलाफ जंग का संदेश, देखें खास तस्वीरें

6 अप्रैल 2020

विज्ञापन
'अभिरुचि' एक नई पहल जो बना रही है छात्रों का भविष्य
Invertis university (Advertorial)

'अभिरुचि' एक नई पहल जो बना रही है छात्रों का भविष्य
LAB TEST
Prayagraj

CoronaVirus: आईसीएमआर ने दी स्वीकृति, प्रयागराज में कल से शुरू हो सकती है कोरोना की जांच

6 अप्रैल 2020

prayagraj news
Prayagraj

प्रयागराज में युवक की हत्या के बाद बढ़ा तनाव, आला अधिकारी मौके पर पहुंचे

6 अप्रैल 2020

हनुमान जयंती पर नौकरी प्राप्ति, आर्थिक उन्नत्ति, राजनीतिक सफलता एवं शत्रुनाशक हनुमंत अनुष्ठान - 8 अप्रैल 2020
Astrology Services

हनुमान जयंती पर नौकरी प्राप्ति, आर्थिक उन्नत्ति, राजनीतिक सफलता एवं शत्रुनाशक हनुमंत अनुष्ठान - 8 अप्रैल 2020
prayagraj news
Prayagraj

प्रयागराज में लॉकडाउन के दौरान और सख्ती के लिए रहें तैयार, कोरोना का एक पॉजिटिव केस मिलने पर प्रशासन कर रहा तैयारी

6 अप्रैल 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

वाराणसी के शिवपुर में प्रशांति सिंह की बहनों आकांक्षा सिंह और प्रतिमा सिंह ने परिवार के साथ दीप जलाया।
Varanasi

फाइट अंगेस्ट कोरोना... काशी से कोरिया तक जले ‘उम्मीदों’ के दीये, देखें तस्वीरें

6 अप्रैल 2020

corona virus
Prayagraj

PrayagrajCoronaUpdate: प्रयागराज में मिला कोरोना का पहला पॉजिटिव केस, कौशाम्बी में भी एक संदिग्ध संक्रमित मिला

5 अप्रैल 2020

'अभिरुचि' एक नई पहल जो बना रही है छात्रों का भविष्य
Invertis university (Advertorial)

'अभिरुचि' एक नई पहल जो बना रही है छात्रों का भविष्य
विज्ञापन
स्वास्थ्य टीम से मारपीट की गई।
Prayagraj

CoronaVirus: प्रयागराज में महिला की जांच करने पहुंची स्वास्थ्य टीम से अभद्रता

5 अप्रैल 2020

पीएम मोदी की अपील के बाद दिखा ऐसा नजारा
Kanpur

#9Pm9Minute: दीपों की जगमग रोशनी के साथ एकजुट नजर आए कानपुर सहित आसपास के जिले, देखें तस्वीरें

5 अप्रैल 2020

हनुमान जयंती पर नौकरी प्राप्ति, आर्थिक उन्नत्ति, राजनीतिक सफलता एवं शत्रुनाशक हनुमंत अनुष्ठान - 8 अप्रैल 2020
Astrology Services

हनुमान जयंती पर नौकरी प्राप्ति, आर्थिक उन्नत्ति, राजनीतिक सफलता एवं शत्रुनाशक हनुमंत अनुष्ठान - 8 अप्रैल 2020
कोरोना के खिलाफ जंग में लोगों ने जलाए दीये
Delhi NCR

#9Pm9Minute: कोरोना के खिलाफ जंग में एकजुट हुए लोग, जम्मू से लेकर गोरखपुर तक कुछ ऐसा दिखा नजारा, तस्वीरें

5 अप्रैल 2020

Coronavirus In uttarakhand: people Celebrated 9 Minute Diwali with Pm narendra modi to defeat corona
Dehradun

उत्तराखंड: देवभूमि ने जमीन पर दीये तो आसमान में आतिशबाजी से दिया सुरक्षित भारत का संदेश, तस्वीरें...

5 अप्रैल 2020

पश्चिमी यूपी में ऐसा दिखा नजारा
Meerut

कोरोना के खिलाफ जंग: पश्चिमी यूपी में कुछ ऐसा दिखा नौ मिनट की दीवाली का अद्भुत नजारा, देखें तस्वीरें

5 अप्रैल 2020

fight against corona people light diyas in kullu mandi una
Himachal Pradesh

कुल्लू-मंडी में आतिशबाजी, ऊना में नर्सों ने जलाईं मोमबत्तियां, देखें पूरे प्रदेश का नजारा

5 अप्रैल 2020

गोरखपुर शहर का नजारा।
Gorakhpur

आसमान से गोरखपुर शहर का कुछ ऐसा दिखा नजारा, लोगों ने कहा- दीवाली आ गई, तस्वीरें

5 अप्रैल 2020

अखंडता का महाप्रकाश
Agra

#LadengeCoronaSe: 'अखंडता के महाप्रकाश' से छटेगा कोरोना का अंधेरा, ब्रज ने दिया यह संदेश

5 अप्रैल 2020

corona virus
Lucknow

#9Pm9Minute: कोरोना के खिलाफ जंग में राज्यपाल व सीएम ने जलाए दीप, लोगों ने दिया एकजुटता का संदेश

5 अप्रैल 2020

pm narendra modi diya jalao call supported in Himachal Pradesh
Himachal Pradesh

हिमाचल प्रदेश: कोरोना के खिलाफ मोमबत्ती और शंखनाद से दिखी एकजुटता, सीएम ने भी जलाए दीये

5 अप्रैल 2020

मुंडन कराकर गश्त पर निकले पुलिसकर्मी
Agra

Coronavirus: बालों को वायरस से बचाने के लिए दरोगा सहित 75 पुलिसकर्मियों ने करा लिया मुंडन

5 अप्रैल 2020

चप्पे चप्पे पर ड्रोन से निगरानी
Kanpur

कोरोना संक्रमिताें की संख्या बढ़ने पर सील हुए कई इलाके, ड्रोन से निगरानी, जानकारी छिपाने पर रासुका

5 अप्रैल 2020

यमुना का साफ पानी
Delhi NCR

दिल्लीः लॉकडाउन में साफ हुई यमुना, तस्वीरें दे रहीं स्वच्छता की गवाही

5 अप्रैल 2020

रामा मेडिकल कॉलेज के क्वारंटीन हाउस से निकालकर सीएचसी सरसौल में भर्ती किया गया
Kanpur

कानपुर में एक और जमाती कोरोना पॉजिटिव, अब तक तब्लीगी जमात के सात लाेगों में हुई संक्रमण की पुष्टि

5 अप्रैल 2020

चौक घंटाघर में जल दीप।
चौक घंटाघर में जल दीप। - फोटो : pratapgarh
.शिवजीपुरम में घर के सामने दीप जलाता परिवार।
.शिवजीपुरम में घर के सामने दीप जलाता परिवार। - फोटो : pratapgarh
चौक में दीप जलाती युवतियां।
चौक में दीप जलाती युवतियां। - फोटो : pratapgarh
सगरा सुन्दरपुर इटौरी में जलाया गया दीप।
सगरा सुन्दरपुर इटौरी में जलाया गया दीप। - फोटो : pratapgarh
लालगंज कस्बे में जले दीप।
लालगंज कस्बे में जले दीप। - फोटो : pratapgarh
चिलबिला में दीप जलाते समाजसेवी रोशनलाल।
चिलबिला में दीप जलाते समाजसेवी रोशनलाल। - फोटो : pratapgarh
सदर बाजार में दीप जलाती नगर पालिकाध्यक्ष प्रेमलता सिंह व पूर्व विधायक हरिप्रताप सिंह।
सदर बाजार में दीप जलाती नगर पालिकाध्यक्ष प्रेमलता सिंह व पूर्व विधायक हरिप्रताप सिंह। - फोटो : pratapgarh
.पंजाबी मार्केट में परिवार के साथ कैंडिल जलाते सरदार मनजीत सिंह गोविन्द।
.पंजाबी मार्केट में परिवार के साथ कैंडिल जलाते सरदार मनजीत सिंह गोविन्द। - फोटो : pratapgarh
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited