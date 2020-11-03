शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Moradabad ›   UP By elections 2020 Naugawan Sadat villagers boycott voting no vote casted

यूपी उपचुनाव: गुस्साए ग्रामीणों ने किया मतदान बहिष्कार, डीएम और कांग्रेस नेता के समझाने पर भी नहीं किया वोट

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, अमरोहा, Updated Tue, 03 Nov 2020 01:43 PM IST
ग्रामीणों ने किया मतदान बहिष्कार
1 of 5
ग्रामीणों ने किया मतदान बहिष्कार - फोटो : अमर उजाला
उत्तर प्रदेश की सात विधानसभा सीटों पर आज उपचुनाव हो रहे हैं। इस दौरान नौगवां सादात विधानसभा के सब्दलपुर शुमाली में ग्रामवासियों ने मतदान का पूर्ण बहिष्कार किर दिया है। ग्रामीणों का कहना है कि गांव में भाजपा सरकार की तरफ से कोई विकास नहीं हुआ है। उन्होंने आरोप लगाया कि भाजपा सरकार किसान को खत्म करना चाहती है।

 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states moradabad amroha अमरोहा amroha news up by election 2020 up by election up elections sachin choudhary up top news election boycott

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

हथौड़े से किया युवक के सिर पर प्रहार
Agra

महिला ने हथौड़े से युवक का सिर फोड़ा, बोली- यह फेसबुक पर लड़कियों को फंसाने की सजा

3 नवंबर 2020

deoria election
Deoria

यूपी उपचुनाव: देवरिया में वोटिंग जारी, दोपहर तीन बजे तक 41.06 प्रतिशत हुआ मतदान

3 नवंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
इस फेस्टिव सीजन मर्सडीज बेंज के साथ अनलॉक करें खुशियां
Mercedes Benz

इस फेस्टिव सीजन मर्सडीज बेंज के साथ अनलॉक करें खुशियां
करवा चौथ पार्टी
Lucknow

करवाचौथ पार्टी में महिलाओं ने बॉलीवुड गीतों पर जमकर मचाया धमाल, सेल्फी लेकर यादगार पल सहेजे, देखें- खूबसूरत तस्वीरें 

3 नवंबर 2020

बीच-बचाव कराती पुलिसकर्मी
Etah

'सॉरी आंटी' कहने पर भड़की महिला, किशोरी को पीटा, बीच बाजार में हुआ जमकर हंगामा

3 नवंबर 2020

बच्चों के सुख - समृद्धि को लेकर रहती है चिंता ? तो निसंकोच आज ही बुक करें माँ पार्वती की यह विशेष पूजा
Puja

बच्चों के सुख - समृद्धि को लेकर रहती है चिंता ? तो निसंकोच आज ही बुक करें माँ पार्वती की यह विशेष पूजा
रूढऊ मुस्तक़िल में ग्रामीणों को समझाते अफसर
Agra

टूंडला उपचुनाव: छह गांवों में चुनाव बहिष्कार, दोपहर एक बजे तक नहीं पड़ा एक भी वोट

3 नवंबर 2020

आरोपी गिरफ्तार
Meerut

हनी ट्रैप: गैंग का भंडाफोड़, लड़की बनकर फंसाते थे जाल में और फिर...

3 नवंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

दिल्ली में बढ़ी सर्दी
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली में गिरा न्यूनतम तापमान, 10 डिग्री सेल्सियस पर पहुंचा पारा, कल भी रहा ये हाल तो शीतलहर की होगी घोषणा

3 नवंबर 2020

खरीदारी करते लोग
Lucknow

खरीदारों से सराफा बाजार गुलजार, मंगलसूत्र और करवा बिखेर रहे चमक, यहां देखें- गहने और उनकी कीमत

3 नवंबर 2020

इस फेस्टिव सीजन मर्सडीज बेंज के साथ अनलॉक करें खुशियां
Mercedes Benz

इस फेस्टिव सीजन मर्सडीज बेंज के साथ अनलॉक करें खुशियां
विज्ञापन
नंदबाबा मंदिर के बाहर जुटी भीड़
Agra

नमाज प्रकरण: नंदबाबा मंदिर के बाहर प्रदर्शन, लापरवाही पर सेवायतों के खिलाफ नारेबाजी

3 नवंबर 2020

गोरखपुर में मौसम का अपडेट।
Gorakhpur

Gorakhpur Weather: निकाल लें गर्म कपड़े, इस सप्ताह तेजी से गिरेगा पारा

3 नवंबर 2020

बच्चों के सुख - समृद्धि को लेकर रहती है चिंता ? तो निसंकोच आज ही बुक करें माँ पार्वती की यह विशेष पूजा
Puja

बच्चों के सुख - समृद्धि को लेकर रहती है चिंता ? तो निसंकोच आज ही बुक करें माँ पार्वती की यह विशेष पूजा
बर्फ से लकदक लाहौल
Himachal Pradesh

तस्वीरें: मौसम खुलते ही बर्फ से लकदक लाहौल की वादियों का दिखा शानदार नजारा

3 नवंबर 2020

dehradun news: two wild elephant enter in village, seen in photos
Dehradun

देहरादून: मंगलवार सुबह खुली आंख तो घर के सामने जंगली हाथी देख मच गया हड़कंप, तस्वीरें

3 नवंबर 2020

आरोपी सुनील ने कई खुलासे किए हैं
Meerut

नकली करेंसी का हब बन रहा मेरठ, शातिर सुनील ने खोले कई बड़े राज, इन लोगों को निशाना बनाता था गिरोह

3 नवंबर 2020

योगी आदित्यनाथ बचपन की तस्वीरें: सीएम योगी आदित्यानाथ। (फाइल फोटो)
Gorakhpur

Yogi Adityanath: इन तस्वीरों को देखकर नहीं पहचान पाएंगे, कौन हैं सीएम योगी? यहां देखें इनकी अनदेखी छवि

3 नवंबर 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर।
Gorakhpur

त्योहार की खुशियों को बढ़ा रहे हैं बैंकों के 'बोनांजा ऑफर', यहां खाली हाथ आइए, वाहन लेकर जाइए

3 नवंबर 2020

राम मंदिर
Ayodhya

दीपोत्सव में इन घाटों पर दिखेगी राममंदिर की झलक, दीपमाला से सजेगा मॉडल

3 नवंबर 2020

uttarakhand news: uttarakhand forest caught big fire
Dehradun

उत्तराखंड के जंगलों में बेकाबू हुई आग, धारण किया विकराल रूप, दहशत में लोग, तस्वीरें

3 नवंबर 2020

मथुरा में करवा चौथ 2020: सुरीर के बघा मोहल्ले की महिलाएं
Agra

Karwa Chauth 2020: पति की उम्र लंबी हो, इसलिए यहां करवाचौथ पर व्रत नहीं रहतीं सुहागिनें

3 नवंबर 2020

Uttarakhand Weather Forecast Today Update: snowfall in kedarnath today
Dehradun

केदारनाथ में हुई मौसम की पहली तेज बर्फबारी, धाम में जम गई दो इंच तक बर्फ, तस्वीरों में देखें

3 नवंबर 2020

टूंडला विधानसभा उपचुनाव: मतदाताओं में उत्साह
Agra

टूंडला उपचुनाव: कोरोना काल में लोकतंत्र के पर्व का जश्न, मतदाताओं में जबरदस्त उत्साह

3 नवंबर 2020

मल्हनी उपचुनाव।
Jaunpur

उपचुनाव: मल्हनी में कई दिग्गजों की प्रतिष्ठा दांव पर, 1962 के बाद से भाजपा को नहीं मिली यहां जीत

3 नवंबर 2020

मल्हनी विधान सभा उपचुनाव।
Jaunpur

मल्हनी उपचुनाव: कड़ी सुरक्षा के बीच मतदान जारी, इन उम्मीदवारों की किस्मत पेटी में होगी बंद

3 नवंबर 2020

ग्रामीणों ने किया मतदान बहिष्कार
ग्रामीणों ने किया मतदान बहिष्कार - फोटो : अमर उजाला
खाली पड़े मतदान केंद्र
खाली पड़े मतदान केंद्र - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गुस्साए ग्रामीण
गुस्साए ग्रामीण - फोटो : अमर उजाला
समझाने पहुंचे कांग्रेस नेता सचिन चौधरी
समझाने पहुंचे कांग्रेस नेता सचिन चौधरी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गुस्साए ग्रामीण
गुस्साए ग्रामीण - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X