यूपी उपचुनाव: गुस्साए ग्रामीणों ने किया मतदान बहिष्कार, डीएम और कांग्रेस नेता के समझाने पर भी नहीं किया वोट

{"_id":"5fa10e5387700e539703abd1","slug":"up-by-elections-2020-naugawan-sadat-villagers-boycott-voting-no-vote-casted","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u0909\u092a\u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935: \u0917\u0941\u0938\u094d\u0938\u093e\u090f \u0917\u094d\u0930\u093e\u092e\u0940\u0923\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092e\u0924\u0926\u093e\u0928 \u092c\u0939\u093f\u0937\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0930, \u0921\u0940\u090f\u092e \u0914\u0930 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u092e\u091d\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0935\u094b\u091f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ग्रामीणों ने किया मतदान बहिष्कार
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
खाली पड़े मतदान केंद्र
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
गुस्साए ग्रामीण
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
समझाने पहुंचे कांग्रेस नेता सचिन चौधरी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
गुस्साए ग्रामीण
- फोटो : अमर उजाला