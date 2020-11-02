शहर चुनें
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Moradabad ›   Moradabad double murder case postmortem report reveals brutal killing of father and daughter

मुरादाबाद डबल मर्डर: युवती के शरीर पर थे चाकू के 50 वार, कटी हुई थीं छह उंगलियां, डॉक्टर भी रह गए हैरान

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, मुरादाबाद, Updated Mon, 02 Nov 2020 01:06 PM IST
moradabad double murder
1 of 6
moradabad double murder - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मुरादाबाद के थाना नागफनी के मोहल्ला किसरौल दीवान खाना में शुक्रवार की रात हुए दोहरे हत्याकांड को अंजाम देने वालों ने युवती समरीन पर ज्यादा बेरहमी से हमले किए थे। युवती पर चाकू से 50 वार किए थे। इसमें युवती की गर्दन से लेकर सिर तक ही 20 वार थे। 

 
मृतक पिता-पुत्री
मृतक पिता-पुत्री - फोटो : अमर उजाला
घर के बाहर जमा भीड़
घर के बाहर जमा भीड़ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मौके पर जांच करने पहुंची पुलिस
मौके पर जांच करने पहुंची पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
moradabad double murder
moradabad double murder - फोटो : अमर उजाला
moradabad double murder
moradabad double murder - फोटो : अमर उजाला
