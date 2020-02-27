जेल के छोटे गेट से सिर झुका कर अंदर नहीं गए आजम खां, खुलवाया गया पूरा दरवाजा

{"_id":"5e5791918ebc3ef3d65505c1","slug":"azam-khan-tanzeen-fatma-abdullah-azam-in-jail-latest-news-update","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u0947\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u091b\u094b\u091f\u0947 \u0917\u0947\u091f \u0938\u0947 \u0938\u093f\u0930 \u091d\u0941\u0915\u093e \u0915\u0930 \u0905\u0902\u0926\u0930 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0917\u090f \u0906\u091c\u092e \u0916\u093e\u0902, \u0916\u0941\u0932\u0935\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0917\u092f\u093e \u092a\u0942\u0930\u093e \u0926\u0930\u0935\u093e\u091c\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
जेल जाने से पहले आजम खां
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e5791918ebc3ef3d65505c1","slug":"azam-khan-tanzeen-fatma-abdullah-azam-in-jail-latest-news-update","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u0947\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u091b\u094b\u091f\u0947 \u0917\u0947\u091f \u0938\u0947 \u0938\u093f\u0930 \u091d\u0941\u0915\u093e \u0915\u0930 \u0905\u0902\u0926\u0930 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0917\u090f \u0906\u091c\u092e \u0916\u093e\u0902, \u0916\u0941\u0932\u0935\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0917\u092f\u093e \u092a\u0942\u0930\u093e \u0926\u0930\u0935\u093e\u091c\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पत्नी और बेटे के साथ आजम खां
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e5791918ebc3ef3d65505c1","slug":"azam-khan-tanzeen-fatma-abdullah-azam-in-jail-latest-news-update","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u0947\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u091b\u094b\u091f\u0947 \u0917\u0947\u091f \u0938\u0947 \u0938\u093f\u0930 \u091d\u0941\u0915\u093e \u0915\u0930 \u0905\u0902\u0926\u0930 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0917\u090f \u0906\u091c\u092e \u0916\u093e\u0902, \u0916\u0941\u0932\u0935\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0917\u092f\u093e \u092a\u0942\u0930\u093e \u0926\u0930\u0935\u093e\u091c\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
आजम खां
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e5791918ebc3ef3d65505c1","slug":"azam-khan-tanzeen-fatma-abdullah-azam-in-jail-latest-news-update","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u0947\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u091b\u094b\u091f\u0947 \u0917\u0947\u091f \u0938\u0947 \u0938\u093f\u0930 \u091d\u0941\u0915\u093e \u0915\u0930 \u0905\u0902\u0926\u0930 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0917\u090f \u0906\u091c\u092e \u0916\u093e\u0902, \u0916\u0941\u0932\u0935\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0917\u092f\u093e \u092a\u0942\u0930\u093e \u0926\u0930\u0935\u093e\u091c\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
आजम खां
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e5791918ebc3ef3d65505c1","slug":"azam-khan-tanzeen-fatma-abdullah-azam-in-jail-latest-news-update","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u0947\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u091b\u094b\u091f\u0947 \u0917\u0947\u091f \u0938\u0947 \u0938\u093f\u0930 \u091d\u0941\u0915\u093e \u0915\u0930 \u0905\u0902\u0926\u0930 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0917\u090f \u0906\u091c\u092e \u0916\u093e\u0902, \u0916\u0941\u0932\u0935\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0917\u092f\u093e \u092a\u0942\u0930\u093e \u0926\u0930\u0935\u093e\u091c\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
रामपुर जिला कारागार के बाहर तैनात पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला