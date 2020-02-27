शहर चुनें

जेल के छोटे गेट से सिर झुका कर अंदर नहीं गए आजम खां, खुलवाया गया पूरा दरवाजा

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, रामपुर, Updated Thu, 27 Feb 2020 03:37 PM IST
जेल जाने से पहले आजम खां
1 of 5
जेल जाने से पहले आजम खां - फोटो : अमर उजाला
रामपुर से सपा सांसद आजम खां, पत्नी तंजीन फातमा और बेटे अब्दुल्ला आजम को बुधवार को अदालत ने जेल भेज दिया। पहले उन्हें रामपुर जिला कारागार भेजा गया, जहां आजम खां और अब्दुल्ला को बैरक संख्या एक में रखा गया और डॉ. तजीन फात्मा महिला बैरक में भेज दी गईं। 
 
azam khan tajin fatma abdullah azam

जेल जाने से पहले आजम खां
जेल जाने से पहले आजम खां - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पत्नी और बेटे के साथ आजम खां
पत्नी और बेटे के साथ आजम खां - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आजम खां
आजम खां - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आजम खां
आजम खां - फोटो : अमर उजाला
रामपुर जिला कारागार के बाहर तैनात पुलिस
रामपुर जिला कारागार के बाहर तैनात पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
