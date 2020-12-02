तस्वीरें: पत्नी की हत्या करवाने को रचि खौफनाक साजिश, सच जानकर पुलिस भी हैरान

{"_id":"5fc719f48ebc3e9b9028448a","slug":"accused-husband-killed-wife-and-then-plotted-robbery-in-moradabad","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0930\u0935\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u0930\u091a\u093f \u0916\u094c\u092b\u0928\u093e\u0915 \u0938\u093e\u091c\u093f\u0936, \u0938\u091a \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0930\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
moradabad murder case
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5fc719f48ebc3e9b9028448a","slug":"accused-husband-killed-wife-and-then-plotted-robbery-in-moradabad","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0930\u0935\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u0930\u091a\u093f \u0916\u094c\u092b\u0928\u093e\u0915 \u0938\u093e\u091c\u093f\u0936, \u0938\u091a \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0930\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मृतक का फाइल फोटो, आरोपी पति
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5fc719f48ebc3e9b9028448a","slug":"accused-husband-killed-wife-and-then-plotted-robbery-in-moradabad","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0930\u0935\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u0930\u091a\u093f \u0916\u094c\u092b\u0928\u093e\u0915 \u0938\u093e\u091c\u093f\u0936, \u0938\u091a \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0930\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पुलिस को जानकारी देता आरोपी पति
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5fc719f48ebc3e9b9028448a","slug":"accused-husband-killed-wife-and-then-plotted-robbery-in-moradabad","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0930\u0935\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u0930\u091a\u093f \u0916\u094c\u092b\u0928\u093e\u0915 \u0938\u093e\u091c\u093f\u0936, \u0938\u091a \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0930\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
घटनास्थल पर मौजूद लोग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5fc719f48ebc3e9b9028448a","slug":"accused-husband-killed-wife-and-then-plotted-robbery-in-moradabad","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0930\u0935\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u0930\u091a\u093f \u0916\u094c\u092b\u0928\u093e\u0915 \u0938\u093e\u091c\u093f\u0936, \u0938\u091a \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0930\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
जांच करती पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5fc719f48ebc3e9b9028448a","slug":"accused-husband-killed-wife-and-then-plotted-robbery-in-moradabad","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0930\u0935\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u0930\u091a\u093f \u0916\u094c\u092b\u0928\u093e\u0915 \u0938\u093e\u091c\u093f\u0936, \u0938\u091a \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0930\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
शोकाकुल परिजन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5fc719f48ebc3e9b9028448a","slug":"accused-husband-killed-wife-and-then-plotted-robbery-in-moradabad","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0930\u0935\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u0930\u091a\u093f \u0916\u094c\u092b\u0928\u093e\u0915 \u0938\u093e\u091c\u093f\u0936, \u0938\u091a \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0930\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मौके पर जमा भीड़
- फोटो : अमर उजाला