Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Meerut ›   The bodies of two brothers were cremated together in a village in Shamli

एक साथ उठीं दो भाइयों की अर्थियां, गांव में पसरा मातम, परिजनों का रो-रोकर बुरा हाल, देखें तस्वीरें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, शामली, Updated Wed, 26 Aug 2020 02:38 PM IST
परिजनों का रो- रोकर बुरा हाल
1 of 5
परिजनों का रो- रोकर बुरा हाल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हरियाणा के पानीपत में सड़क हादसे के शिकार हुए पंजीठ निवासी दो भाइयों की अर्थियां गांव से एक साथ उठीं तो लोगों की आंखों में आंसू छलक आए। दोनों भाइयों के शवों का यमुना तट पर गमगीन माहौल में अंतिम संस्कार किया गया। आगे देखिए तस्वीरें-
एक साथ उठीं दो भाइयों की अर्थियां
एक साथ उठीं दो भाइयों की अर्थियां - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विलाप करते परिजन
विलाप करते परिजन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
एक साथ उठीं दो भाइयों की अर्थियां
एक साथ उठीं दो भाइयों की अर्थियां - फोटो : अमर उजाला
